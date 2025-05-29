'I congratulate the Belfast operation on its success in securing significant backing': Economy Minister visits tech firm after securing major $22 million investment
Economy Minister Dr. Caoimhe Archibald has hailed IceMOS Technology as a "fantastic example" of Northern Ireland’s advanced manufacturing sector during a visit to the company’s Belfast facility.
The firm, which develops cutting-edge silicon wafers used in everything from EV chargers to luxury watches, recently secured a major $22 million investment to accelerate its global expansion.
A global leader in next-generation silicon power devices and sensing technology, IceMOS aims to drive innovation, scale up manufacturing, and expand into international markets. Its cutting-edge silicon wafers are used in data centre power management, electric vehicle (EV) chargers, and high-end luxury watches.
During the visit, Minister Archibald toured the facility and held one of the company’s precision-engineered wafers. She was joined by Dr. Samuel Anderson MBE, founder, chairman and CEO of IceMOS, and Agnes Sobiech, director of Total Customer Satisfaction.
“I was very pleased to visit IceMOS’s facility in Belfast,” said the Minister. “Delivering high-quality employment and a leader in its field, IceMOS is a fantastic example of the advanced manufacturing capability we have in the north. I congratulate the Belfast operation on its success in securing significant backing to support further growth, particularly in international markets.”
With its proprietary mSJMOSTM technology, IceMOS continues to push the boundaries of energy efficiency and performance in power electronics, supplying customers across the globe from its Belfast base.
