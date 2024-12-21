It’s hard to believe that just two years ago, I was sitting in a small, cluttered spare room of my house, sketching out ideas for a luxury watch brand.

Today, Nomadic Watches has grown into something I could never have imagined at the time – an internationally recognized brand, with a retail presence in Belfast and an expanding footprint in cities like New York, London, and San Diego.

My journey into the world of horology wasn’t planned. In fact, it all started with a simple idea: I wanted to create a watch that told a Northern Ireland story. More than just a tool to tell time, I wanted a watch that represented Belfast’s history, resilience and spirit of adventure. This city, with its legacy of shipbuilding and industry, has always been a source of inspiration for me. And so, I started sketching.

In 2021, I launched Nomadic Watches with one goal: to build a watch that could rival Swiss giants like Rolex and TAG Heuer – but at a fraction of the cost. Our first model, the Maraí (named after the Irish word for ‘seafarer’), paid tribute to the Titanic. It wasn’t just a watch; it was a nod to Belfast’s shipbuilding heritage, and to the pioneering spirit that ran through this city’s veins.

We assembled the watches by hand, right here in Belfast, using Swiss-made movements and high-quality stainless steel. The Maraí sold out quickly, and that success gave me the confidence to keep going.

As Nomadic grew, so did the stories behind our watches. For our second model, the Turas 914, I drew inspiration from the incredible journey of Irish explorer Tom Crean. Crean’s Antarctic expeditions, his survival against unimaginable odds, and his role in Ernest Shackleton’s famous journey across the frozen seas were all captured in the design of this watch. It was a tribute not just to an individual, but to the Irish spirit of endurance and adventure.

At the time, I never could have imagined that our small workshop – what we now call our "factory shop" – would one day be the birthplace of watches seen across the world. When we opened our boutique in Belfast, people told me I was crazy. With high street retailers closing their doors and more businesses retreating from physical spaces, why would anyone want to set up a luxury watch store in the heart of the city? But I knew the answer: people want more than just a transaction; they want an experience. And that’s what we offer.

To this day, our boutique is still an intimate space. You can’t just walk in off the street. We’ve designed the experience to be personal. Customers book an appointment and are brought to our tiny boutique, where they can try on the watches, see the craftsmanship up close, and, if they wish, visit the workshop next door where our master watchmaker Michael assembles each timepiece with precision and care.

The decision to move from an online-only model to a physical location was a big one, but it felt like the right next step. And it hasn’t just been about Belfast. Nomadic Watches is now a global brand, with growing interest in markets like the United States. We've launched new models, including the Fior 555 GMT – a watch that can track two time zones – and the Cíor 928, a smaller model inspired by my mother. It’s these personal touches, these stories behind each piece, that I believe resonate with our customers.

Nomadic has shown exceptional growth since being founded in 2021, with the revenue rising from £52,000 in our first 12 months of trading to over £1million in 2024 whilst maintaining profitability. The staff has grown from a solo-entrepreneur to eight full time employees, allowing Nomadic to ramp up internal production capacity from 10 watches per week to 100 watch per week.

Recently, I had an experience that made it all feel real. I was invited to Number 10 Downing Street to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as part of London Fashion Week’s 40th anniversary celebration. It was surreal. There I was, sitting among fashion icons, designers, and influencers, representing not just a small Belfast brand, but Northern Ireland itself. The invitation had come late at night, and I honestly thought it was a scam at first. But when I arrived at the iconic building, I realized it wasn’t a joke. It was a moment I’ll never forget.

Back in Belfast, Nomadic Watches is growing fast. We now produce around 1,500 watches a year, which may be small compared to the likes of Omega or TAG Heuer, but we’re making our mark. In fact, I’ve noticed that some of the larger brands are starting to take notice of what we’re doing. Without naming names, I’ve seen a few “inspired” changes in their designs recently. It's flattering, in a way, to know that Nomadic is making waves in an industry dominated by the big players.

We still face challenges, of course. The watchmaking world is notoriously difficult to break into, especially when you're competing against century-old brands with enormous resources. But I think we’re doing something special. Our watches are built on the same high standards as the Swiss brands, using the same movements and materials, but we offer them at a price that’s far more accessible. The key to our success is the direct-to-consumer model. We cut out the middlemen – no retailers or distributors – so we can offer luxury at a fair price.

As we expand into new markets and eventually move into traditional retail spaces, I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far. The dream of creating a watch brand that represents Belfast, that tells a story, and that challenges the status quo has become a reality. And who knows—maybe we’ll be the ones helping to revive the high street, one watch at a time.

It’s been a wild ride from that spare room in 2021 to where we are now, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Nomadic Watches. For me, this is just the beginning...

1 . Nomadic Watches From spare room to global brand, Peter McAuley owner of Nomadic Watches launched Nomadic Watches with one goal: to build a timepiece that could rival Swiss giants like Rolex and TAG Heuer – but at a fraction of the cost. His first model, the Maraí 401 (Irish for “seafarer”), paid tribute to the Titanic, the 401st ship to be built at Harland and Wolff Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Nomadic Watches Every Nomadic watch is hand-built in Belfast, before being pressure tested and adjusted for accuracy, by master watchmaker Michael Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Nomadic Watches From spare room to global brand, Peter McAuley owner of Nomadic Watches talks about his journey crafting timepieces with a legacy of Belfast’s best Photo: u Photo Sales

4 . Nomadic Watches Nomadic are proud to uphold the reputation that Belfast has built through its history by housing their headquarters in the 120+ year old Scottish Provident Building Photo: u Photo Sales