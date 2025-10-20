'I look forward to helping the business grow': Former Core Systems CEO brings strategic insight as Northern Ireland firm accelerates UK-wide expansion
Northern Ireland technology company Gig Grafter Limited has appointed Patricia O’Hagan MBE to its Board of Directors.
Founded by Newry brothers Barry and Ciarán Lynch, Gig Grafter provides a cloud-based workforce management platform.
Used in retail, hospitality, leisure, healthcare and manufacturing Gig Grafter helps clients operate more efficiently, demonstrate compliance and offer greater flexibility and fairness in workforce planning.
Patricia O’Hagan is an award-winning entrepreneur and innovator. As co-founder and former CEO of Core Systems, she led the development of pioneering digital platforms that empower rehabilitation and improve operational efficiency in prisons across the USA, Europe, and Australia. In 2023 Core Systems was acquired by Canadian firm Multi-Health Systems Inc. (MHS).
Alongside her business leadership, Patricia has made significant contributions to national policy and innovation strategy. She serves on several advisory groups, including the Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre (AICC) board, where she guides the ethical adoption of AI across Northern Ireland, and has played a key role in shaping standards in biometrics and security.
Recognised with an MBE in 2013 for services to the Northern Ireland economy, Patricia combines entrepreneurial vision with a deep commitment to public service. Her leadership continues to influence how technology can drive positive societal change through responsible innovation and strategic insight.
Patricia joins Barry, Ciaran and Suneil Sharma on the board.
Commenting on her appointment, Patricia said: “I am delighted to be joining the Board of Gig Grafter. This is a highly innovative company delivering significant economic and social impact for the businesses it supports and the people they employ. I look forward to helping the business grow.”
Barry Lynch, co-founder of Gig Grafter, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Patricia to our board. Her experience in creating and
scaling a world-leading technology business like Core Systems brings significant depth to Gig Grafter’s leadership team.”
Barry went on to explain: “We have ambitious plans to expand both our product offering and the markets we serve supported by a £1m programme of investment over the next two years. We’re delighted to have Patricia on the board to help guide this important work.”