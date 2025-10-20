Innovation leader Patricia O’Hagan MBE joins Gig Grafter to support innovation, scale, and social impact in workforce technology

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland technology company Gig Grafter Limited has appointed Patricia O’Hagan MBE to its Board of Directors.

Founded by Newry brothers Barry and Ciarán Lynch, Gig Grafter provides a cloud-based workforce management platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Used in retail, hospitality, leisure, healthcare and manufacturing Gig Grafter helps clients operate more efficiently, demonstrate compliance and offer greater flexibility and fairness in workforce planning.

Patricia O’Hagan is an award-winning entrepreneur and innovator. As co-founder and former CEO of Core Systems, she led the development of pioneering digital platforms that empower rehabilitation and improve operational efficiency in prisons across the USA, Europe, and Australia. In 2023 Core Systems was acquired by Canadian firm Multi-Health Systems Inc. (MHS).

Alongside her business leadership, Patricia has made significant contributions to national policy and innovation strategy. She serves on several advisory groups, including the Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre (AICC) board, where she guides the ethical adoption of AI across Northern Ireland, and has played a key role in shaping standards in biometrics and security.

Recognised with an MBE in 2013 for services to the Northern Ireland economy, Patricia combines entrepreneurial vision with a deep commitment to public service. Her leadership continues to influence how technology can drive positive societal change through responsible innovation and strategic insight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland technology company Gig Grafter Limited has appointed Patricia O’Hagan MBE to its Board of Directors

Patricia joins Barry, Ciaran and Suneil Sharma on the board.

Commenting on her appointment, Patricia said: “I am delighted to be joining the Board of Gig Grafter. This is a highly innovative company delivering significant economic and social impact for the businesses it supports and the people they employ. I look forward to helping the business grow.”

Barry Lynch, co-founder of Gig Grafter, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Patricia to our board. Her experience in creating and

scaling a world-leading technology business like Core Systems brings significant depth to Gig Grafter’s leadership team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad