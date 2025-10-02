United Feeds is marking a major milestone as the company celebrates 25 years of delivering animal nutrition solutions to farmers across Northern Ireland. Pictured is United Feeds managing director Clarence Calderwood, sales director Alan Boyd, and financial controller Debbie Stewart

Marking a major milestone, United Feeds plans continued investment in people, production and sustainability at the heart of its vision for the future

Part of Dale Farm, the largest UK farmer-owned dairy cooperative, United Feeds manufactures blended and compound feeds for the ruminant sector, as well as selling fertiliser, calf milk replacers, silage inoculants and oxygen barriers.

Reflecting on the anniversary Clarence Calderwood, managing director, United Feeds credited the company’s success with ongoing investment, a strong team and a commitment to customer service.

Recent investments have included upgrades at its production facilities in Dungannon and Belfast, enabling further improvements in efficiency, sustainability and production capacity.

Clarence said: “This is an exciting time for United Feeds. Our business has grown substantially since its inception in 2000, and throughout that time our focus has remained squarely on maximising the potential of our customers’ herd or flock, backed by innovation and scientific expertise.

“In recent years investment in operations and in our people has enabled us to expand the business. Today we are recognised as industry leaders in Northern Ireland, not least on sustainability. We have a highly trained team of Ruminant Nutrition Advisers who provide farmers with the most up-to-date, science-backed advice on sustainable nutritional solutions, and enhancing herd performance on farm.

“I want to thank all our employees, drivers and customers for their support over the past 25 years. Our team’s dedication, alongside the strong relationships we’ve built with our customers, is the foundation of our success. We’re excited for the next chapter as together we continue to deliver for Northern Ireland producers.”

To mark 25 years in business, United Feeds took to the road over the summer to celebrate with customers at agricultural shows across Northern Ireland.

Alan Boyd, sales director at United Feeds added: “For 25 years we have worked with farmers across Northern Ireland, building relationships and helping take farms to the next level.