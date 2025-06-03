More than 250 people have turned out for a powerful and peaceful protest at Causeway Coast and Glens Council headquarters this evening (Tuesday), rallying to save the Riverside Theatre from imminent closure.

The vibrant demonstration featured music, dancing, and heartfelt speeches as the local community of all ages came together. The protest drew young Riverside performers to veteran artists as well as the local press and television crews, all standing in solidarity for a venue many describe as the heart of Coleraine’s cultural life.

Organiser Steven Millar was visibly moved by the turnout: “I can’t believe it. I was hoping for a good turn out and I’ve got a great one, there must be well over 250 people and they’re still coming. It’s amazing.”

He continued: “We’re calling for transparency, consultation, and a real plan to keep this vital space open for our community. This is our theatre. It was built with public money. It belongs to the people of this community — not a boardroom.

"We need our councillors and MLAs to speak up loud and clear. Ulster University, you cannot just shut this place down.

"You must come to the table on 15th June and discuss real alternatives. The Riverside has been a stage for creativity, connection, and care for over 40 years.

"If we stay silent, we lose it. If we stand up, we give it a fighting chance.”

The protest follows last week’s announcement by Ulster University that the Riverside Theatre, located on its Coleraine campus, will shut from August 2025. The decision has sparked widespread outcry, with fears that the closure would leave a cultural void in the area.

However the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has expressed concern over the financial burden of taking over the facility, citing a £745,000 repair bill and nearly £500,000 in annual running costs would severely impact its ability to fund other essential services.

As the June 15 discussion deadline approaches, the community’s message is loud and clear: the Riverside Theatre matters — and they are not giving it up without a fight.

An online petition to save the theatre has already attracted over 3,600 signatures...and continues to grow.

To sign the petition and help save the Riverside Theatre visit: https://chng.it/KTvMVtTkZx

