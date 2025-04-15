Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

W G Hamilton is a busy community pharmacy that dispenses an average of 8,750 prescription items per month and collects scripts from over 20 surgeries in the Belfast area

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

W G Hamilton is a busy community pharmacy that dispenses an average of 8,750 prescription items per month and collects scripts from over 20 surgeries in the Belfast area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also active in carrying out additional services such as the Minor Ailments Service and Pharmacy First Service.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of W G Hamilton Pharmacy in Ballysillan, north Belfast

The pharmacy has been owned and run by Fergus Hamilton for over 20 years. He decided to sell to pursue a partial retirement.

Following a confidential sales process with Karl Clezy at Christie & Co, it has been sold to first-time buyers, Andrew Crawford and Daniel Cheah.

Fergus Hamilton, former owner of W G Hamilton Pharmacy, explained: “I wish the new owners success and prosperity in their new business venture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Crawford and Daniel Cheah, the new owners of W G Hamilton Pharmacy, continued: “We are delighted to be taking over a long-established and well-run community pharmacy.

"We intend to pick up where Fergus has left off by continuing to provide a first-class service to our patients of north Belfast. We wish the previous owners a very happy retirement!”

Karl Clezy, director, Pharmacy at Christie & Co, added: “This is the second pharmacy we have sold in the Ballysillan area over the last few years. There have been lots of enquiries on this business since we put it to market, and I am delighted to have sold it to another first-time buyer who I’m sure will take it to further success.

“The last three pharmacies we have sold in Northern Ireland have been to first-time buyers, which is largely due to a lack of government funding causing a lot of existing contractors and groups off buying any more pharmacies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is providing more opportunities for younger buyers to get their first step on the ladder. Whereas before first-time buyers found it difficult to buy their first pharmacy as they were competing with experienced operators who could afford to offer a higher amount.”