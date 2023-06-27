News you can trust since 1737
Ian Botham’s son launches new clinic in Belfast city centre to help clients 'live a healthier, longer life'

The son of English cricket legend Ian Botham launches first ACCA Longevity Clinic in Belfast, with plans to open other locations over the next year
By Claire Cartmill
Published 27th Jun 2023, 09:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 09:26 BST

The son of English cricket legend Ian Botham has launched a new wellness clinic in Belfast city centre, with the aim of helping its clients ‘live a healthier, longer life’.

Co-founded by Liam Botham, Jonathan Doherty and Tracey Eisen, ACCA Longevity Clinic offers clients access to state of the art equipment and therapies used globally in sports recovery to aid the enhancement of long-term wellness.

With over 30 years’ experience in the sports industry, Liam Botham developed an in-depth knowledge of how technology supports recovery. From there, he realised the valuable role that the same technology can have in helping deliver overall wellness and longevity, marking the beginning of the concept for ACCA.Speaking about the vision for the clinic, co-founder Liam Botham, said: “The overall purpose that Jonathan, Tracey and I have developed for ACCA is simple - to help our clients live a healthier, longer life. The therapies we offer essentially replicate the best elements of nature – good nutrition, water, oxygen, heat, cold, light – and combine them with leading-edge technology to help increase the number of healthy years a body can function. We’re delighted to be bringing these options into one space here in the heart of Belfast.”The team also expects to work closely with local employers to develop staff wellbeing programmes as well as individuals seeking a holistic approach to managing their wellness.“Globally, people are recognising the importance of investing into their own wellness now in order to increase the chances of them leading a healthier future,” co-founder Tracey Eisen added.“Equally, employers are understanding the value of actively supporting the health of their people to maximise talent retention and minimise absence. Every choice we make can help optimise how we function – whether that’s in terms of sporting performance or everyday life.

“Our cryotherapy chamber for example can be used by someone with everyday aches, or by elite athletes as part of an injury recovery programme. Our Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, which delivers an increase in oxygen within a pressured environment, can help promote relaxation, improve sleep quality and boost energy production. There are many ways our therapies can help and with a registered team of professionals leading the way, we ensure our clients are individually supported.”

Belfast is the first ACCA Longevity Clinic, with plans in place to open other locations over the course of the next year. Services offered at ACCA Clinic include Cryotherapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Photobiomodulation (Light) Therapy, Compression Therapy, Far-Infrared Sauna, NAD+ Therapy (IV nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), Vitamin Infusions (IV) and Vitamin Injections (IM shots).

ACCA is open for walk-in or booked appointments and personalised programmes.

Guests from the sports, fitness and business worlds joined the launch of the new ACCA Longevity Clinic in Belfast's Franklin Street this week. The wellness clinic, which offers cryo, light and hyperbaric oxygen therapy amongst other services, uses state of the art sports recovery technology aimed at helping its clients ‘live better for longer’. Pictured at the official opening are co-founders Tracey Eisen, Jonathan Doherty and Liam Botham alongside Lord Ian Botham who made a special appearance (Photo by Press Eye)Guests from the sports, fitness and business worlds joined the launch of the new ACCA Longevity Clinic in Belfast's Franklin Street this week. The wellness clinic, which offers cryo, light and hyperbaric oxygen therapy amongst other services, uses state of the art sports recovery technology aimed at helping its clients ‘live better for longer’. Pictured at the official opening are co-founders Tracey Eisen, Jonathan Doherty and Liam Botham alongside Lord Ian Botham who made a special appearance (Photo by Press Eye)
Some of the state of the art equipment at the new ACCA Longevity Clinic offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, infrared sauna and photobiomodulation therapy (Photo by Bradley) QuinnSome of the state of the art equipment at the new ACCA Longevity Clinic offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, infrared sauna and photobiomodulation therapy (Photo by Bradley) Quinn
