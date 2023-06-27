Ian Botham’s son launches new clinic in Belfast city centre to help clients 'live a healthier, longer life'
The son of English cricket legend Ian Botham has launched a new wellness clinic in Belfast city centre, with the aim of helping its clients ‘live a healthier, longer life’.
Co-founded by Liam Botham, Jonathan Doherty and Tracey Eisen, ACCA Longevity Clinic offers clients access to state of the art equipment and therapies used globally in sports recovery to aid the enhancement of long-term wellness.
With over 30 years’ experience in the sports industry, Liam Botham developed an in-depth knowledge of how technology supports recovery. From there, he realised the valuable role that the same technology can have in helping deliver overall wellness and longevity, marking the beginning of the concept for ACCA.Speaking about the vision for the clinic, co-founder Liam Botham, said: “The overall purpose that Jonathan, Tracey and I have developed for ACCA is simple - to help our clients live a healthier, longer life. The therapies we offer essentially replicate the best elements of nature – good nutrition, water, oxygen, heat, cold, light – and combine them with leading-edge technology to help increase the number of healthy years a body can function. We’re delighted to be bringing these options into one space here in the heart of Belfast.”The team also expects to work closely with local employers to develop staff wellbeing programmes as well as individuals seeking a holistic approach to managing their wellness.“Globally, people are recognising the importance of investing into their own wellness now in order to increase the chances of them leading a healthier future,” co-founder Tracey Eisen added.“Equally, employers are understanding the value of actively supporting the health of their people to maximise talent retention and minimise absence. Every choice we make can help optimise how we function – whether that’s in terms of sporting performance or everyday life.
“Our cryotherapy chamber for example can be used by someone with everyday aches, or by elite athletes as part of an injury recovery programme. Our Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, which delivers an increase in oxygen within a pressured environment, can help promote relaxation, improve sleep quality and boost energy production. There are many ways our therapies can help and with a registered team of professionals leading the way, we ensure our clients are individually supported.”
Belfast is the first ACCA Longevity Clinic, with plans in place to open other locations over the course of the next year. Services offered at ACCA Clinic include Cryotherapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Photobiomodulation (Light) Therapy, Compression Therapy, Far-Infrared Sauna, NAD+ Therapy (IV nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), Vitamin Infusions (IV) and Vitamin Injections (IM shots).
ACCA is open for walk-in or booked appointments and personalised programmes.