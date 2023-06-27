With over 30 years’ experience in the sports industry, Liam Botham developed an in-depth knowledge of how technology supports recovery. From there, he realised the valuable role that the same technology can have in helping deliver overall wellness and longevity, marking the beginning of the concept for ACCA.Speaking about the vision for the clinic, co-founder Liam Botham, said: “The overall purpose that Jonathan, Tracey and I have developed for ACCA is simple - to help our clients live a healthier, longer life. The therapies we offer essentially replicate the best elements of nature – good nutrition, water, oxygen, heat, cold, light – and combine them with leading-edge technology to help increase the number of healthy years a body can function. We’re delighted to be bringing these options into one space here in the heart of Belfast.”The team also expects to work closely with local employers to develop staff wellbeing programmes as well as individuals seeking a holistic approach to managing their wellness.“Globally, people are recognising the importance of investing into their own wellness now in order to increase the chances of them leading a healthier future,” co-founder Tracey Eisen added.“Equally, employers are understanding the value of actively supporting the health of their people to maximise talent retention and minimise absence. Every choice we make can help optimise how we function – whether that’s in terms of sporting performance or everyday life.