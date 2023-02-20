Global pushchair specialists iCandy has appointed a Co Amragh baby shop onto their prestigious brand ambassador programme.

A first for Northern Ireland, Kings Baby Shop, located outside Keady, is one of Ireland’s leading nursery stores offering an array of the latest products including pushchairs, equipment, furniture and accessories. And as an iCandy brand ambassador, the store is an invaluable advocate for the brand and will showcase the full product range via bespoke displays.

A family-run business for over 40 years, Kings Baby Shop offers a unique customer experience and iCandy is delighted to showcase their range of luxury pushchairs in this much-loved store.

Managing director of iCandy, Martin Boyle, said: “We are so pleased to welcome Kings Baby Shop as a brand ambassador, and iCandy's very first in Northern Ireland.

“We are very fortunate to work with a great network of loyal retailers across the industry and we look forward to an extremely exciting year ahead.”

A spokesperson from Kings Baby Shop, added: “We at Kings Baby Shop are delighted to be chosen as a brand ambassador for iCandy. iCandy are a much-loved brand instore with our staff and customers. We are excited to see what the future holds with iCandy and Kings Baby Shop.”

