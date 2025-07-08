Dave Young, technical head of production at ICC Belfast: "I’m delighted to have been part of the winning team"

ICC Belfast’s head of production, Dave Young, has won a global competition at an events industry conference in China.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave was selected to take part in the prestigious AIPC Future Shapers programme as part of the AIPC Annual Conference in Shenzen from 22-25 June. AIPC (International Association of Convention Centres) is the industry association for professional convention and exhibition centre managers across the world, with representation from over 55 countries.

The annual conference took place in the world’s largest events venue, Shenzen World Exhibition & Convention Centre, China.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally from Leicester, but now resides in Bangor, Dave Young is the technical head of production at ICC Belfast, and has a background in set design, TV production and experiential event production over 15 years in the events industry.

As the representative of Northern Ireland’s award-winning convention centre, he was taking part in AIPC Future Shapers, a 10-month long leadership development programme aimed at developing the top talent in the events industry.

As part of the programme, individuals from the leading venues all over the globe are put into small teams to work together to create a business case for industry-changing innovations. Dave’s team included representatives from convention centres in Malaysia, South Africa and Australia.

Alongside other teams, they presented and pitched their innovative ideas to an audience of international event professionals at the AIPC Annual Conference, who then voted for the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Young said: "This was a huge undertaking, but it’s been a career highlight for me, without doubt. Competing alongside representatives from iconic venues in Paris and Sydney, and to have the opportunity to presenting on the stage in the biggest convention centre in the world was an amazing opportunity.

“I’m delighted to have been part of the winning team and can’t wait to get back to the team to put all the new ideas into practice.”

Dave’s team (Team Synergy) compiled a detailed analysis of the events industry to come up with an innovative technology solution designed to enhance operational collaboration, efficiency, training and performance.

Dave added: “Like a Formula 1 Team with the fastest car on the grid, success hinges on the collective strength of every driver, engineer and strategist behind the wheel. Our solution is designed to unlock the full potential of conference centres and their people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that the conference and convention sector has huge economic potential for Northern Ireland, with incredible knock-on benefits for local hospitality, hotels, transport and tourism, so we’re constantly striving for new ways to keep enhancing what we do and how we do it, to stay competitive and to be the best.”

Rob McConnell, CEO of ICC Belfast said: “Huge congratulations to Dave Young on this achievement.

"The ICC Belfast team consistently punch way above our weight in the global events industry and are unfazed to be working alongside leaders of some of the best-known venues across the world.