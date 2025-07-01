ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall announce new strategic partnership
Effective from 1 May 2025, Mount Charles Group will assume responsibility for all cleaning services across the three iconic venues.
With a strong track record in delivering high-quality specialist cleaning services, the partnership will ensure that every space is maintained to the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene, enhancing the visitor experience at every stage of their journey.
This partnership represents a shared vision for excellence and a continued investment in the smooth, safe, and seamless operation of Northern Ireland’s flagship venues.
Rob McConnell, chief executive of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall, said: “These strategic partnerships reflect our commitment to delivering a world-class experience for all who visit our venues, whether for a global conference, a sell-out show or a community event. We are confident that Mount Charles will play an integral role in maintaining our high standards.”
Stacey McAlister, operations director at Mount Charles, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for Mount Charles to support three of Northern Ireland’s most prestigious venues. We’re proud to bring our expertise in high-quality cleaning and facilities management to ensure every guest enjoys a safe and welcoming environment.”
