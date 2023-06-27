ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall have been awarded a bronze accreditation by Diversity Mark showcasing the venues’ ongoing commitment to gender diversity.

The organisation, which employs almost 300 people across its three Belfast venues, is led by chief executive Julia Corkey, and has achieved a 50:50 male:female balance at executive level, with senior management roles throughout the business also now approaching a 50:50 gender split. The accreditation recognises the organisation’s progress and marks the beginning of its commitment to further improving diversity and inclusivity across a wider set of targets in the coming years including more gender initiatives to drive equality.

Julia Corkey, chief executive, said: “Receiving our Bronze Diversity Mark is a very important milestone as it cements our commitment to diversity and inclusivity. We’re proud that the appointment of new board members has supported this, along with changes to our senior management. To remain world-class, we need build a workplace culture where everyone feels represented and valued - an environment that creates opportunities and reduces barriers across all of our teams. We thoroughly enjoy working with Diversity Mark to strengthen and build on our gender diversity and continue improving on our inclusive leadership to support recruitment and retention.”

The organisation has set a target to develop a robust Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Strategy by May 2024 involving feedback from all staff.

Steve Daniels, chairman of the board and board diversity champion, explained: “We’re proud to set and deliver on solid targets as we continue to develop a workplace where our employees thrive. Our venues make a significant contribution to Belfast and Northern Ireland – both socially and economically – so we cannot underestimate how important it is that our employees feel valued and can express their creativity to support idea-sharing and innovation. Furthermore, we want our patrons to recognise that we are committed to contributing positively to the future and continuing to create a world-class stage where great things happen.”

Emma Lytlle, head of engagement at Diversity Mark, visited members of the team from ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall and joined a ‘Knowledge Hub’ on June 19 sharing her insights into creating positive workplaces.

She continued: “The team at ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall have done a wonderful job in committing to setting, actioning and achieving annual targets. The feedback from our independent assessment panel will support you as this journey continues.”

Nuala Murphy, head of Diversity Mark, added: “Your investment in diversity and inclusion will see your organisation continue to make a positive impact on our society. You have recognised that a D&I Strategy will deliver better engagement with existing and potential employees, paving the way for a successful future.”

ICC Belfast’s contribution to the city’s economy is crucial. Formerly Belfast Waterfront, the venue is Belfast’s only purpose-built international convention centre. A £29.5m extension, unveiled in 2016, significantly increased the venue’s capacity and put Belfast in a position to compete globally for business events, an arena that has proved to be a critical driver for the region’s economy. It’s currently estimated that the industry could deliver £209 million in direct economic impact, and up to 2000 new jobs by 2030.

Meanwhile, entertainment venues Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall make a significant contribution to a £345 million economy, according to 2019 research commissioned by Fourth Pillar, and supported by Northern Ireland Screen and Department for Communities.

Earlier this year, all three venues were awarded an Autism NI Impact Award recognising the standards upheld and improvements being made to ensure that visitors with autism feel fully supported by staff.