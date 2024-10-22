Iconic family-run Northern Ireland hardware store to close after 111 years in business
McLaughlin's Hardware, a beloved fixture in Londonderry for over a century, will officially close its doors at the end of November.
The McLaughlin family, who have operated the store since its establishment in 1913, confirmed the sale of the building located at 40-44 William Street.
In a heartfelt social media post, the McLaughlin brothers, Liam, Dessie and Seamus, said: “We are writing with mixed emotions to announce the closure of our shop, as the premises has been sold. While this marks the end of a chapter, we are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support and loyalty of our community over the years.
“We are proud of the legacy our family has built, but the time has come to move on.”
The family business has long been more than just a hardware store, it has served as a hub for advice, expertise, and community connection.
The family’s decision to sell the building marks the end of an era for one of Londonderry’s longest-running family businesses, but it also offers an exciting opportunity for new ownership in this prime location.
As they prepare for the transition, the brothers have announced significant reductions on existing stock and key cutting equipment, encouraging customers to visit the store one last time.
It was announced in August 2023 that the family was seeking a new buyer to carry forward its rich legacy of community service and commitment. With the sale finalized, the brothers hope the building will continue to contribute to the community in new and exciting ways.
The post added: “We hope that the building will continue to serve the community in new ways. Keep an eye here on our Facebook page for offers or pop into the shop in person, even just for a chat.”
As the closure approaches, the McLaughlin family looks back proudly on their 111 years of service, thanking the community for their steadfast support throughout the years.
