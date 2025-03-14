A much-loved family-run paint shop is hanging up its brushes after a staggering 85 years community service.

Established in 1939, Alexander Hanna's Paint Shop in Newry is closing its doors for the final time today (Friday).

Known for its personalized service and extensive range of paints and wallpapers, Alexander’s has been a staple in the area for generations. The shop's closure marks the end of an era for both the business and the loyal customers who have relied on it for decades.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, owner Alexander Hanna, who is retiring, expressed the bittersweet emotions surrounding the shop’s closure: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our beloved paint shop. After many years of serving this wonderful community, it is time for us to say goodbye."

The post went on to acknowledge the shop’s deep connection with its customers: "Our doors will be closing for the final time, and as we do, we want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to all the loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years.

“Whether you’ve been with us from the very beginning or just discovered us recently, your trust and friendship have meant the world to us. We’ve shared countless memories, stories, and projects together, and it’s been an absolute honour to help bring colour and life to your homes and businesses.”

As the shop prepares to close, all remaining stock is being sold at a final clearance sale. Alexander added: “As we prepare for this next chapter, all remaining stock must go. Please stop by and take advantage of our final clearance sale. It’s bittersweet, but we hope the products you take home will help you finish the projects we’ve started together.”

The message ended with a heartfelt thank you to the community for their support over the years: “Thank you again for your incredible support. You’ve made our journey truly special, and we will forever cherish the connections we’ve made over the years.

“Wishing you all the best – and may your next coat of paint be just as bright as the memories we’ve created together.”

1 . Alexander Hanna's Paint Shop Alexander Hanna's Paint Shop in Newry pictured in 1966 Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Alexander Hanna's Paint Shop Alexander Hanna's Paint Shop in Newry was founded in 1939 and has been a staple in the area for generations Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Alexander Hanna's Paint Shop Alexander Hanna's Paint Shop in Newry pictured over its 85-years community service Photo: u Photo Sales