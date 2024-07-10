Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Perfume Shop reveals another new and improved experiential store at the Castle Court Shopping Centre in Belfast

The Perfume Shop celebrated the scent-sational new addition of another new and improved experiential store at the Castle Court Shopping Centre in Belfast.

The iconic retailer revealed a new and improved customer experience with a stylish new layout and upgraded services including a digital screen, personalised ribbon machines, as well as offering The Perfume Shop’s signature expert fragrance consultations, complimentary gift wrapping and a recycling service where customers can drop off used perfume bottles to receive 15% off their next purchase.

The Perfume Shop’s continuous expansions on new stores across the UK and re-fitting existing stores to ensure sustainability is always at the forefront. With this, stores continue to benefit from factors such as energy efficient LED lighting throughout, which contributes to The Perfume Shop’s commitment in reducing their energy consumption by 30% by 2030 vs 2015.

All Principal Contractors are ISO14001 accredited to ensure their waste management on site is adhered to along with to control the ongoing environmental impact of their operations. Where possible, existing materials and equipment are retained or reused.

The opening was overseen by store manager Roseanna: “We were thrilled to unveil our newly revamped store in Belfast City Centre. Our team of passionate fragrance enthusiasts stood ready to accompany every visitor through our revamped collection, ensuring each found their perfect scent match.

The Perfume Shop celebrated the scent-sational new addition of another new and improved experiential store at the Castle Court Shopping Centre in Belfast. Pictured is store manager Roseanna with staff

"The opening day exceeded our expectations; the vibrant new layout, tantalising designer fragrances, interactive digital displays, and bespoke attention combined to craft an unparalleled shopping experience, leaving a lasting impression on all who stepped through our doors.”

