Iconic US brand Slim Chickens is coming to Northern Ireland for the first time, opening a store in Belfast.

The news comes after Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) secured its first local franchise partner, OCO Westend, to accelerate the growth of its ‘better chicken’ brand.

An established hospitality franchisee, and one of Starbucks' longest licensed partners, OCO Westend will open Slim Chickens’ 30th site and its first in Northern Ireland on Boucher Square next week (October 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Satnam Leihal, CEO at BRG said: “Slim Chickens is a highly scalable brand and we are delighted to have secured an experienced operator that gives us a foothold in Ireland.

"We have ambitious plans to open more sites in Belfast and look forward to working with OCO West End to bring Slim Chickens’ unique Southern hospitality to Northern Ireland.”

Designed by Harrison, the new 2800 sq ft, 74-cover restaurant will nod to the brand’s US aesthetic, featuring exposed brick, industrial beams and the brand’s signature red colourway.

On offer will be Slim Chickens’ signature buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded tenders and 14 house-made sauces alongside freshly prepared salads, sandwiches, buffalo wings, wraps and waffles as well as sides of mac & cheese, fried pickles and Texas toast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as in-restaurant dining, Slim Chickens will be offering Click & Collect, takeaway and delivery. Diners will be able to download the app to take advantage of various opening offers, changing every week.

The brand was founded by Tom Gordon and Greg Smart in 2003 and operates more than 100 restaurants in the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad