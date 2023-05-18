With full responsibility for the leadership and development of ICW’s insurance business, Andrew will be instrumental in building on the firm's outstanding reputation as he steps into the role which will see him lead the business alongside his fellow directors to shape its next chapter of growth.

Andrew will play a key role in meeting the company's growth plans to become the leading provider of building warranties and tailored insurance products for the construction industry and is enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead for ICW.

Andrew Spratt said: “We have a talented team of people who are all absolutely committed to the business and our clients, and we are primed to build on the strong foundations which we have already built.

"At ICW we are proud of the excellent levels of service that we provide to our clients, and we hope to consolidate our position as we introduce new products and services to meet their needs even better than we do now.”

Andrew joined ICW in 2020 as operations director and has managed the insurance services team through a period of exponential growth. With over 15 years of professional services experience, Andrew brings with him a strong set of technical and financial skills and an excellent reputation for relationship building and team leadership.

Commenting on the appointment, ICW Group chief operating officer Aaron McCarten, said: “I am delighted that Andrew has expanded his role to help lead the business through our next phase of growth. His incredibly strong knowledge and experience will be vital as we continue our ambitious plans to develop our products and services to clients. I wish him well on his promotion to managing director and I look forward to seeing what Andrew and the rest of our team can achieve together.”