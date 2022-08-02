ICW Group on course for continued growth with a series of senior promotions

It comes after 46 new staff joined the business in the last year alone across all divisions in the group, which is one of the UK’s leading providers of building warranties and building control services

ICW’s new director of Surveying Services, Philip Quinn, is now responsible for all aspects of service delivery and will be supported by a team of regional surveyors.

Philip will also provide training and guidance for staff, and develop the innovative ICW Smart Surv surveying app.

Belfast-headquartered ICW Group has made a series of key senior appointments

Paul McGowan, whose background is in working for blue-chip organisations in the finance sector, has been made commercial director, with a focus on exploring areas for future growth.

With two decades of experience and a proven track record in all aspects of human resources, Julie Monahan has been appointed HR director.

New operations director,

Nick Cuffe, has responsibility for technical support teams and he will concentrate on managing and delivering key projects, as well as continuing engagement with external stakeholders.

David Allaway, meanwhile, has been appointed ICW’s chief technology officer.

David, who has 25 years’ experience in IT, will oversee the development of digital innovation across the group to drive the adoption of new technology.

Chief operating officer at ICW Group, Aaron McCarten, welcomed all five promotions and said it was “an exciting time” for the Northern Ireland company.

“The most important aspect of our business is our people,” he said.

“We work closely as a team to help generate fresh thinking and new business opportunities. We’re investing in the future and we’re thrilled to see progression with our senior team.”

Congratulating the new appointees, Mr McCarten said the key promotions will ensure ICW “is in the best shape to accelerate our growth strategy”.

“We continue to expand our range of services and will further develop our offering to enhance and support our customers experience,” he added.