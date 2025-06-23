Wilsons Auctions, the UK and Ireland's largest independent auction company with headquarters site at Mallusk, has been appointed to oversee the auction series for Jans Composites Ltd, Jans Offsite Solutions Ltd, and ETRUX Ltd, following their administration

The assets of three Northern Irish businesses which went into administration earlier this year are to be auctioned.

Wilsons Auctions, the UK and Ireland's largest independent auction company with headquarters site at Mallusk, has been appointed to oversee the auction series for Jans Composites Ltd, Jans Offsite Solutions Ltd, and ETRUX Ltd, following their administration.

Acting on behalf of Scott Murray and Ian Davison of Keenan CF, the Joint Administrators, Wilsons Auctions will manage the sale of assets through a structured auction process.

The Jans Group specialises in fields such as composite manufacturing, modular builds and electric commercial vehicles.

Jans Composites specialises in lightweight but durable GRP (glass reinforced plastic) products, while Etrux operates in the hire, lease and conversion of commercial vehicles. Jans Offsite Solutions constructs buildings off-site.

Several dedicated auctions have been created for bidders to navigate detailed catalogues. The auctions will follow a timed online format with online bidding only.

The first auction will open on Thursday, June 27. Each auction will give registered bidders a 24-hour window of opportunity to bid online before the auction begins to timeout 24 hours later. Bidding will be open to the public.

The assets will be offered with no reserve, which means all auction Lots will be sold to the highest bidder.

With more than 350 Lots, highlighted in the catalogues include CNC machines, commercial paint booths, industrial equipment, modular buildings, vehicle accessories, commercial and manufacturing machinery, power tools and much more.

The most valuable asset available at auction is a Hundegger Bonded Composite Panel Production Line. Interested parties should make note that this asset is located at Dungannon. All other assets will be located at Jans Antrim premises.

Plant, machinery and commercial manager and auctioneer Richard McFetridge said: "Jans Composites was at the forefront of the UK's composites industry and this auction acts as an ideal opportunity for companies and individuals in that industry, and others, to purchase additional quality stock or upgrade their existing portfolio.