Lisburn firm Rare Grazing has gone mobile having launched a new portable grazing bar, the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

The brainchild of identical twin sisters Rachel and Rebecca Vance from Lisburn, the new ‘on-the-go’ bar was launched last week and has already received great reviews.

Founders of Rare Grazing, the duo brought the grazing trend to Northern Ireland in 2019, and the business has ‘grown immensely’ with over 35,000 online followers.

Rachel explained: “The business comes from humble beginnings as we opened the first Northern Ireland based grazing company in 2019 and it has grown immensely since then.

"Starting in our home kitchen with just ourselves to now having 11 casual/ part time team members working with us in a fully fitted commercial kitchen is amazing.

"We offer all types of catering from weddings, events, private catering, gift boxes, corporate and more, and our menu covers everything a customer could want with over 80 different graze boxes options.

"However over the years we have noticed a need for a more accessible option which people can hire and enjoy, hence the portable grazing bar was born. This brings a new dimension of style class and fun to garden parties and at home catering.”

But it’s not just Northern Ireland clients the duo have catered for having served American politicians Hillary and Bill Clinton, Rod Stewart, Lizzo and many more famous faces.

Rebecca continued: “Some of our biggest achievements to date would be catering for the Clinton’s and also for celebrities such as Rod Stewart, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Foy Vance and more whilst they stayed or travelled to and from Belfast.

"Grazing and snack bars have been launched by similar grazing companies in America and London and have gone viral. So we hope it gets the same publicity and reaction over here, especially as we are adding a twist to the concept by offering a wide range of grazing types rather than just cheese and charcuterie.

"It really is the perfect summer party addition and the options are endless such as taco or nacho bar, canapé bar, summer cocktail bar, chocolate strawberry bar to name a few and that’s the beauty of it."

However not all high-flying and ‘rock n roll’, the siblings have also overcome many challenges in the last five years.

Rachel added: “Being two young women in business we know how challenging it can be and we are big believers in empowering women to pursue their dream business and life.

"You are truly able to achieve anything you put your mind to. It only requires a bit of risk, sacrifice and skill. If you are willing to put in the effort, sacrifice short term pleasure and use your skill as best you can the results will follow.

