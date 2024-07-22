Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Within the next year, over 90% of UK consumers are set to be within five miles of an IKEA collection point with two pick-up points being launched in Northern Ireland for the first time

IKEA has now opened two new click and collect locations as it launches Tesco mobile pick-up points in Northern Ireland for the first time.

IKEA is also celebrating its 100th mobile pick-up point in the UK, following a successful nationwide roll-out. This popular service is free of charge for orders over £100 and costs £5 for orders below that amount.

The new points are situated at Tesco Dungannon and Tesco Limavady.

The expansion comes as the retailer sees its online business grow rapidly. Currently, almost 40% of IKEA’s total sales are made through online purchases.

To meet this increasing demand, IKEA continues to strengthen its range of delivery and collection services. This is part of the retailer’s ongoing nationwide expansion plan to create a more accessible shopping experience. The growth of IKEA’s mobile pick-up point network in partnership with Tesco is a key initiative in this strategy.

Customers can use the mobile pick-up service at Tesco stores by placing their order on IKEA.com, through the IKEA App or with the assistance of an IKEA co-worker, either remotely or in-store. Orders are available from next-day and can be collected at a customer’s local participating Tesco store within one of two daily collection windows.

The scheme was initially piloted in 2022 before a national roll-out began late last year. Following the opening of the 100th pick-up point, IKEA plans to open an additional 100 pick-up points, with half of them due to open this year. Customers are already welcoming the new service, giving it a 91% customer approval rating.

Jakob Bertilsson, country customer fulfilment manager, IKEA UK, said: The opening of our first mobile pick-up point in Northern Ireland and our one-hundredth mobile across the UK marks an exciting moment for our journey to become more accessible.

"As we continue to see a shift in our visitors’ wants to shop even more conveniently, we need to constantly develop and improve with better and more affordable services. Our ambitions to double our Click & Collect offering, combined with the strengthening of services such as IKEA Home Delivery, means we are now closer than ever to people in all parts of the UK.”

Simon Williams, Tesco’s assets and estates director, explained: “We’re always looking for ways to serve our customers better and help make their shop even more convenient. We are pleased to be working with IKEA to give their customers the option to collect orders from more of our stores. We are proud of this 100th Click & Collect point milestone and hope this continues to improve the shopping experience for Tesco and IKEA customers.”

To use the IKEA mobile pick-up point service, customers can simply go through the usual online checkout process and select Click and Collect for their local Tesco store. On their chosen delivery date and time, customers can follow the IKEA Click and Collect signage within their local Tesco carpark and meet with a delivery driver, who will hand over their order.

Beyond mobile pick-up points, IKEA offers collection services through over 10,000 UK DPD points, as well as same day, free click and collect at the IKEA store in Belfast. Branded IKEA lockers at Tesco stores are being piloted in other parts of the country this summer.

In late 2023, IKEA enhanced its home delivery service offering, introducing free small parcel deliveries for orders over £60 for the first time, while prices for furniture delivery were reduced as part of an ongoing commitment to introduce new lower prices across its range and services. Large truck delivery for up to 150kg is now £25 (down from £40), £30 for express (down from £50), and extra-large express delivery is £45 (reduced from £50). Parcel orders delivered through DPD and Shift lockers are available free for orders over £100 and £2 and £5, respectively, for all other orders.