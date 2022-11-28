Over 380 IKEA co-workers in Belfast are set to receive a pay increase as part of the retailer’s £12 million investment to support its people through the cost-of-living crisis.

Co-workers at the Holywood Exchange store will further benefit as the retailer also introduces a broad range of support measures across the UK & Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As one of the few major retailers to match the new Living Wage Foundation rate, hourly paid co-workers will receive a boost in earnings to £10.90 as part of IKEA’s continued pledge to pay the Real Living Wage.

Eligible salaried co-workers in Belfast will receive a pay rise of 6% on average, in line with the retailer’s commitment to paying a fair and sustainable rate of pay.

The retailer is also ramping up its existing benefits package for co-workers, investing in additional financial, physical and mental support measures, including increased discounts on IKEA products, more free food options in the co-worker restaurant and travel season ticket discounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the cost-of-living investment, all eligible members of the team will receive a bonus of approximately one month’s salary in time for Christmas.

Darren Taylor, country people & culture manager, IKEA UK & Ireland, said: “Our people are at the heart of the success of our business and we have always been committed to paying a fair, sustainable rate of pay based on the cost of living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recognising the increasing challenges brought by the rising cost of living, we are pleased to share some of the measures we are taking to ensure needs are met and hope that it will ease some of the pressures. By building on our existing co-worker benefits and by heightening the focus, we want to ensure that our colleagues feel supported during this challenging period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation, added: “Since joining the Living Wage Foundation in 2016, we’re delighted that IKEA continues to show real leadership on pay in retail.

"We all need a wage that meets our needs, and in paying a real Living Wage to co-workers IKEA will provide them, and their families, with security and stability now and in the months ahead."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pay increases for all eligible UK & Ireland co-workers and access to the loan and Ingka IKEA Social Fund will come into effect in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad