'I’m excited to now be a part of it': Northern Ireland software firm appoints Belfast man as head of sales to drive global growth
DisplayNote, a leading developer of meeting room software used by global enterprises and educators, has appointed of Eddie Smyth as its new head of sales.
Eddie brings a proven track record in building high-performing sales teams and scaling customer success internationally.
Eddie’s appointment marks a significant step in DisplayNote’s growth journey, as the company continues to expand its global footprint and invest in stronger relationships with resellers, OEM partners, and enterprise clients.
With products like Launcher already making waves in workplace and education environments, the company is focused on helping organisations simplify their meeting spaces with reliable, secure, and easy-to-use technology.
“Eddie brings the right mix of leadership, strategic thinking, and hands-on experience,” said DisplayNote CEO Ed Morgan.
“His understanding of the AV channel and passion for building long-term customer relationships will be key as we continue to scale.”
Eddie’s background spans sales leadership roles with leading brands and software innovators. At DisplayNote, he will focus on driving growth across key markets, expanding partner programs, and delivering value for both new and existing customers.
“I’ve followed DisplayNote’s journey for years, and I’m excited to now be a part of it,” said Eddie.
“This is a company that puts simplicity and user experience at the heart of its products. I’m looking forward to working with the team and our partners to help more organisations get more out of their meeting spaces.”
DisplayNote products are currently deployed in more than 10,000 organisations worldwide, with Launcher providing a consistent, distraction-free interface for meeting rooms, reducing IT involvement and helping teams start meetings faster.