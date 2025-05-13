With the 153rd Open set to bring thousands to Portrush, Bob & Berts has rebranded as ‘Rory and Berts’ to celebrate Rory McIlroy’s career Grand Slam and honour his Northern Irish roots — with other local tributes likely to follow

A popular coffee house in Portrush has brewed up a new identity in tribute to Northern Ireland’s golfing icon Rory McIlroy.

Bob and Berts, located on Main Street, has temporarily rebranded as Rory and Berts to celebrate the Holywood native’s recent career Grand Slam victory, which he clinched with a dramatic win at the Masters in Augusta last month.

The playful name change also taps into the growing excitement surrounding the 153rd Open Championship, which returns to Royal Portrush this July.

The coffee chain, which operates 30 outlets across Northern Ireland, England, and Scotland, revealed the quirky update in a social media post, sharing: “To celebrate Rory McIlroy’s career grand slam & The 153rd Open coming to Royal Portrush – our store had a wee name change. Who loves our new look? Pop in, grab a coffee and show your support for a local legend! P.S. Don’t worry, Bob’s still about.”

Founded in Portstewart in 2013 by local entrepreneur Colin McClean, Bob & Berts has built a reputation for its quirky interiors, hearty breakfasts, and strong community ties — all of which have helped it expand rapidly across the UK.

Commenting on the rebrand, Colin explained: “Rory’s achievements are a source of immense pride for Northern Ireland, and with the Open returning to Portrush, we thought this was a light-hearted and fitting way to show our support.

With the 153rd Open set to bring thousands to Portrush, Bob & Berts has rebranded as ‘Rory and Berts’ — a move that's already turning heads and inspiring selfies, with other local tributes likely to follow. Credit Facebook

“It’s just a bit of fun, and we hope it brings a smile to people’s faces when they pop in for their coffee.”

The signage switch has already drawn smiles from locals and tourists alike, with many stopping for selfies beneath the updated shopfront. The move has also sparked speculation that other local businesses may follow suit with golf-themed tributes in the lead-up to the prestigious tournament.

Looking ahead to the summer sporting spectacle, Colin added: “We’re buzzing to welcome visitors from around the world back to Portrush. The last Open here in 2019 was incredible, and this year’s shaping up to be even bigger.

“I’m just hoping Rory will pop into the shop for a cuppa ahead of the Open. Now that would be cool.”

