Belfast’s Tribe Technology has entered into a joint development agreement with an Australian Securities Exchange-listed global mining technology company

Northern Ireland artificial intelligence mining business Tribe Technology has entered into a joint development agreement with an Australian securities exchange-listed global mining technology company.

IMDEX is behind tech which enables drilling contractors and resource companies to safely find, define, and mine orebodies with precision, speed and efficiency.

While the agreement does not involve any minimum or guaranteed revenues for the group, Tribe Tech and IMDEX will seek to work together to develop future technology, including through integration of both parties' unique services, offerings, and experience.

Based in Belfast, Tribe Tech's proprietary technology is designed to improve productivity, reduce costs, and improve safety across the global industry.

Charlie King, chief executive at Tribe Tech, said: "Our strategic partnership with IMDEX represents an important step in our journey towards becoming a market leader in drilling automation in the mining industry.

"We are always looking to enhance our offering and the agreement with IMDEX provides an opportunity for Tribe Tech to add compelling new features to further capitalise on existing market opportunities."

IMDEX's chief executive Paul House added: "IMDEX pioneered the transition of many of our technologies from specialist service provider operated systems to driller operated.

"With Tribe Tech we are taking first steps in the transition for these technologies from driller operated to machine operated systems."