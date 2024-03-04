Ever wondered what it was like to smash a computer screen to smithereens? Or to unleash your inner fury against a tumble dryer?

Two best friends from Coleraine have opened The Smash Factory, a new entertainment hotspot where destroying and causing destruction is allowed.

Gary Anderson, the frontman of local wedding/function band Cellar Door and Marc Logan, a product developer, have transformed a disused building in Coleraine into a rage room experience – only the second of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Gary explained: “We’ve been wanting to do something like this for years after Marc went to one in the States nearly six years ago and loved it. They’ve been big in America, Asia and Australia for a while now but we never really pursued it due to getting insurance.

"Then a rage room opened in Northern Ireland in June last year and that gave us the push to get ours open in Coleraine. They’re becoming big at the minute with over 50 throughout the UK. In May 2023 there were none here and now there’s three as one opened in Dublin in December, it really is a growing industry.

"People have discovered it’s great to release the pressures of life in a fun and law-abiding way.”

However the Smash Factory is less about aggression and more about entertainment and relief with the moto ‘unleash your rage and find your inner peace’.

Gary continued: “If you’ve been sitting at a desk for 20 years in front of a computer, what better way to release any stress than to get a laptop and smashing it to bits?

“We’re not about traditional anger management or mental issues, it’s all about fun and enjoyment. People finding a stress-buster, doing something different and having a laugh with mates.

"Visitors don’t just go into a room and completely annihilate it, we play interactive silly games and have a giggle. They get kitted out in the PPE, choose a ‘weapon of their choice’ like a sledge hammer, baseball bat, golf club and then have a smashing time!

“It really is the ultimate stress-relief workout – it’s harder than the gym but cheaper than a physiatrist. We also have a viewing point for those to watch which is made of armed glass which we got from an old bank in Northern Ireland."

Having officially opened last week, the venue has already become a hit with bookings growing as more visitors see and hear of the benefits.

Gary explained: "We decided to do a soft opening on Valentine’s Day and had a few private parties. We invited all the business, family and friends and the teachers from Millburn Primary School across the road to come along and have a go. It was our way to say thank you for all their understanding and help in getting the premises open.

"It also helped with word-of-mouth as they all absolutely loved it. People hear about the venue and think its crazy. But the joy people get is unreal. They go in sceptical and come out smiling and relaxed, it’s great to see.”

The Smash Factory is also an environmentally friendly concept, recycling unwanted furniture, electrical appliances, glassware and broken machines from residents, house clearances and businesses.

“We have enough stuff to last us for months thanks to everyone’s support. Businesses, pubs and entertainment arcades are always on the phone saying they have stuff for us,” he laughed.

"We have a store full of old cigarette, ATM and vending machines as well as computers, videos, televisions, wardrobes, cabinets and so on. I went to the shop the other day and came back to find three televisions on the door step. It’s stopping things going to the dump and taking up landfill. It’s a win win."Where as other new business fork out a lot for stock at first and waste nothing, we get free stuff, get other people to smash it up for fun and then send it to local recycling businesses for a fee.”

Self-funded by Gary and Marc, the business is now looking to the future and hoping to employ and expand in the coming months.

Gary added: "We’ve only really been open a week and the local reaction has been fantastic. We have bigger plans for The Smash factory, which I can’t yet reveal, but it definitely involves jobs and going bigger. Marc and I have put in all our own money, so we’ll see where it takes us.

"If it wasn’t for the support we have had from family and friends this dream of ours would never have become a reality. There are a lot of people we’d love to thank, but they know who they are. But I would especially like to say a huge cheers to Mark Fairley, Trevor Creighton, Jody Logan and Trinity Anderson for all the artwork.

Age restricted to over 16s, The Smash Factor welcomes hen parties, stag do, team-building and all groups.

