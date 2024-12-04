Inaugural Responsible Innovation Conference unites leaders in ethical technology and sustainability

The Responsible Innovation Conference welcomed hundreds of tech experts and business leaders to Belfast last week, (Friday, November 29).

This landmark event brought together a diverse mix of professionals, academics, policymakers, and civic leaders, all dedicated to shaping the future of innovation in ways that are ethical, sustainable, and socially responsible.

The conference showcased a dynamic program filled with expert-led discussions, panel debates, and interactive workshops aimed at advancing ethical practices in innovation.

Opening remarks by Paul Batterham, Head of Innovation at Kainos, and Joe O’Neill, CEO of Belfast Harbour, set the tone for the day, emphasising the critical role of responsible technology adoption in creating a sustainable future.

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA.

A key highlight of the event was speaker Katherine Yesilirmak, Deputy Director of the Responsible Technology Adoption Unit at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, who spoke on "Getting Responsible Innovation Right: The Evolution of AI Assurance and Standards."

She addressed the challenges of making AI systems fairer and building an AI assurance ecosystem in the UK. Following her keynote, Katherine chaired a panel discussion featuring students from Ashfield Girls’ High School, Belfast Boys’ Model, Coláiste Feirste, and St. Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School. The students shared their hopes, concerns, and visions for the planet’s future, offering valuable insights into the priorities and values of the next generation.

During the conference, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA, participated in a panel discussion on ‘The Future of Food.’ He was joined by Michele Shirlow, CEO of Food NI; Declan Ferguson, Research & Development, Sustainability and Technical Director at Finnebrogue; and Marion Cantillon, Founder and Director of Pitseal.

During the panel discussion, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA said: “Innovation is a key enabler to delivering the Draft Programme for Government and is essential in addressing the key societal and environmental issues facing this generation. I am totally committed to lead the development and delivery of key strategic policies in partnership with the agri-food sector which will deliver improved sustainability, productivity and resilience.”

(L-R) Paul Batterham, Head of Innovation at Kainos, Katherine Yesilirmak, Deputy Director of the Responsible Technology Adoption Unit at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, Nancy Brown Lecturer in Management Development Ulster University, Tom Ebbutt, Director of Impact at B Lab UK.

Keynote speakers such as Adrian Johnston, Belfast Innovation Commissioner, and Tom Ebbutt, Director of Impact at B Lab UK, highlighted the importance of aligning technological advancements with societal values and responsible business practices.

Throughout the day, attendees explored specific industry challenges and opportunities, such as the application of digital twins in regulated sectors and responsible AI in water management.

Panels led by industry experts and academics provided actionable insights into balancing innovation with regulatory compliance and ethical considerations.

Speaking about the conference, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “Belfast City Council is proud to support the inaugural Responsible Innovation conference. Belfast is a city defined by innovation, from the shipbuilding and linen heritage of past generations to today’s technology and green energy sectors.

“As a founding member of Innovation City Belfast, we have been working with the city’s anchor institutions, including our two universities, to maximise the societal and inclusive opportunities of innovation investments – such as the Belfast Region City Deal’s Digital Innovation pillars.

“Whether it’s changing how we engage with and use public services or influencing the types of skills or training we need in our careers, digital innovation is bringing benefits to our everyday lives. By focusing on responsible innovation, we can ensure this future is rooted in resilience, respect and a strong sense of community.”

Paul Batterham, Head of Innovation at Kainos said: "The Responsible Innovation Conference demonstrated that innovation isn't just about what's possible—it's about doing what's right. Today, we brought together brilliant minds to reimagine how technology can serve people, the planet, and the future responsibly. I have been blown away by the work underway across Northern Ireland to embrace the principles of responsible innovation, and can’t wait to see what comes next."

