Inclusion builds community at Habitat ReStore

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following a celebration on Thursday, March 7th, Habitat Ireland reflects on the success of its International Women's Day event themed #InspireInclusion. The event, held at the Riverside Centre, Lisburn, brought together local people to explore and celebrate the empowering stories of local women who are making a difference.

Participants heard from Bernadette Bolo-Duthy, National Director of Habitat Cambodia, who shared insights into the inclusive work in Cambodia, specifically focusing on local women becoming effective advocates for safe, affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event also gave the opportunity to hear from ReStore volunteers and Habitat staff, with four local women sharing the impact of their Habitat journeys, emphasising the importance of inclusivity and collaboration.

ReStore volunteers and staff at Habitat’s International Women’s Day event.

Jenny Williams, Chief Executive of Habitat Ireland, said, “It has been a wonderful morning. One of the things which inspires me about Habitat’s mission is that is has always been about inclusion, about everyone, everywhere having access to equal opportunities to access affordable housing. Here, and around the world when everybody has something to give and something to gain we build the kind of communities where equality and justice are lived out.’