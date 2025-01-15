Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Global professional services firm Deloitte has been announced as title sponsor of The WiB Group Chair’s Lunch, taking place at Titanic Belfast.

In what is one of the first major business events of the year, the 2025 Chair’s Lunch, on Friday, January 24, will welcome 400 business leaders and owners from a broad range of sectors to consider inclusion as the catalyst for building a prosperous and future-fit Northern Ireland economy.

Keynote speaker Fleur Anderson MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, will share her journey in leadership and politics and why inclusion is critical for our economy and society, while the event provides a platform for delegates to network and exchange ideas to further build a more inclusive economy for all.

Commenting on Deloitte’s show of support, chair of The WiB Group, Nichola Robinson, said: “Having visible partnerships committed to creating workplace unity is critical as this new year stretches out before us. Working alongside Deloitte, The WiB Group looks forward to bringing together a diverse pool of expertise to discuss and debate the issues affecting NI businesses, at both micro and macro level, as we work to unlock a more inclusive future with the power to benefit one and all.”

Roseann Kelly, WiB Group CEO and Deloitte partner Marie Doyle

Deloitte joins a roster of associate sponsors for the 2025 WiB Group Chair’s Lunch including Clarke & Co., Glandore, Translink, VANRATH and Queen’s University Belfast.

Looking ahead to the event, Deloitte partner, Marie Doyle, added: “Partnering with The WiB Group for this showpiece business event dovetails with Deloitte’s mission to remove barriers that stand in the way of inclusion. It’s fundamental to fostering a positive work environment united by shared values that matter most for our colleagues, clients and wider society.”