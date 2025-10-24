​​’Incredible scope’ for Bushmills whiskey to grow down Mexico way

Alex Thomas is Master Blender at Old Bushmills which was part of an Irish whiskey promotion in Mexico City

​Old Bushmills Whiskey in Co Antrim is hoping to boost its existing sales in Mexico from a visit by the Dublin-based Irish Whiskey Association (IWA) to the nation to promote links between Ireland and what is now the 15th-largest economy in the world.

Bushmills, which is now owned by Mexico’s tequila leader Jose Cuervo, was among a small group of Irish whiskeys with sales there showcased by IWA during the visit.

IWA sees Mexico, with a population of 130 million and a growing middle class, as a market with “incredible scope for growth.”

Other Irish whiskeys in the IWA showcase were the Republic’s Jameson and Clonakilty.

Bushmills 12-year-old single malt is a major success for the historic Co Antrim distillery

Irish whiskey exports surpassed US $1 billion last year, but trade relations with the US, its biggest market, have become tense due to tariffs imposed on the European Union by the Trump administration. As a result, producers are exploring other

emerging regions for potential growth.

The IWA said Irish whiskey export value to Mexico has increased four-fold over the last four years, “albeit from a low base”.

That outlook has improved as Mexico has gained recognition as the Cocktail Capital of the World, especially after Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy was named the ‘World’s Best Bar’. The nation now boasts a world-leading cocktail culture.

“As such, Mexico provides a natural stage for Irish whiskey to showcase its own heritage, quality and versatility,” Eoin Ó Catháin, IWA director, says.

“There is incredible scope for growth in our drinks exports to Mexico,” he adds.

“The International Wine and Spirts Record, which tracks alcohol sales and trends worldwide, has identified Mexico as among the markets with the greatest potential.”