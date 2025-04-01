According to Glyn Roberts, the chief executive of Retail NI, many businesses are facing a dramatic rise in operating costs, with some expected to see an additional £90,000 in expenses

Starting today (Tuesday), independent retailers in Northern Ireland are bracing for significant financial strain as increases in National Insurance, business rates, and the living wage come into effect.

According to Glyn Roberts, the chief executive of Retail NI, many businesses are facing a dramatic rise in operating costs, with some expected to see an additional £90,000 in expenses.

A recent survey of Retail NI members revealed that this "perfect storm" of rising costs is hitting smaller businesses the hardest.

He explained: “Based upon our member survey this perfect storm of cost of businesses increases today will cost the average independent retailer a staggering £90k, with 74% indicating they will reduce the number of employees as well as reducing remaining staff working hours”

“86% of those said that expansion plans will be cancelled with new employment opportunities restricted”

“Retail NI has recently launched a Five-Point Plan of policy priorities for the Executive to alleviate elements of the Cost of Doing Business Crisis.

