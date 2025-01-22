Independent UK advisory firm strengthens its strategic communications team in Northern Ireland with new Belfast director
Independent UK advisory firm Turley has strengthened its strategic communications team in Northern Ireland with the appointment of Rachel Edwards as director in its Belfast office.
Rachel joins Turley from Artemis Technologies where she was head of PR and Communications and oversaw projects in the maritime industry. Bringing over 15 years’ experience in marketing and communications, she has a strong track record of leading communications strategies and corporate communications, alongside social license expertise.
Rachel has also previously worked at the Strategic Investment Board, an arm’s length body of the Northern Ireland Civil Service that delivers long-term transformation projects and advises on investment planning and implementation.
In her role as director, Rachel will lead Turley’s strategic communications team in Northern Ireland, and will focus on growing the firm’s corporate communications and social value offer, whilst continuing to deliver a market leading planning communications service across the region. She will be working alongside John Davison who continues to head up the firm’s strategic communications service across the UK and Ireland.
Rachel’s appointment adds further specialist knowledge to Turley’s strategic communications service across Northern Ireland. Focused on people, places and property development, the team work with clients including house builders, developers and local authorities to deliver bespoke communications across the built environment.
Head of strategic communications at Turley, John Davison, said: “As we celebrate 30 years of Turley in Northern Ireland this year, it is fantastic timing to join our team.
"Rachel will play a crucial role in strengthening our ability to deliver trusted strategic communications advice to our clients across Northern Ireland, delivering expert public affairs, community consultation and public relations support across a range of complex projects.
“It’s a fascinating time to be working in Strategic Communications and we’re seeing a clear demand for creativity, strong engagement and positive relationships with communities. Rachel’s wealth of experience in translating complex jargon into creative, authentic and engaging campaigns will further strengthen our success in securing positive outcomes and driving sustainable change for our clients and communities.”
Rachel added: “Turley’s strategic communications team has delivered some impressive and influential work in recent years, securing political and community support for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects across the built environment.
“It’s an exciting opportunity to join the business as the team widens its focus and offering, providing strategic advisory services to clients across a wider range of communication services, from property and place PR, regulatory affairs, reputation and crisis management, to social value. I’m looking forwarding to offering expert communications advice to other sectors outside the built environment, whilst retaining an emphasis on planning, people and place.”
