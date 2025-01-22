Independent UK advisory firm strengthens its strategic communications team in Northern Ireland with new Belfast director

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Turley has strengthened its strategic communications team in Northern Ireland with the appointment of Rachel Edwards as director in its Belfast office

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent UK advisory firm Turley has strengthened its strategic communications team in Northern Ireland with the appointment of Rachel Edwards as director in its Belfast office.

Rachel joins Turley from Artemis Technologies where she was head of PR and Communications and oversaw projects in the maritime industry. Bringing over 15 years’ experience in marketing and communications, she has a strong track record of leading communications strategies and corporate communications, alongside social license expertise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel has also previously worked at the Strategic Investment Board, an arm’s length body of the Northern Ireland Civil Service that delivers long-term transformation projects and advises on investment planning and implementation.

Independent advisory Turley has appointed Rachel Edwards as director in its Belfast office. She will be working alongside John Davison who continues to head up the firm’s strategic communications service across the UK and Ireland

In her role as director, Rachel will lead Turley’s strategic communications team in Northern Ireland, and will focus on growing the firm’s corporate communications and social value offer, whilst continuing to deliver a market leading planning communications service across the region. She will be working alongside John Davison who continues to head up the firm’s strategic communications service across the UK and Ireland.

Rachel’s appointment adds further specialist knowledge to Turley’s strategic communications service across Northern Ireland. Focused on people, places and property development, the team work with clients including house builders, developers and local authorities to deliver bespoke communications across the built environment.

Head of strategic communications at Turley, John Davison, said: “As we celebrate 30 years of Turley in Northern Ireland this year, it is fantastic timing to join our team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rachel will play a crucial role in strengthening our ability to deliver trusted strategic communications advice to our clients across Northern Ireland, delivering expert public affairs, community consultation and public relations support across a range of complex projects.

“It’s a fascinating time to be working in Strategic Communications and we’re seeing a clear demand for creativity, strong engagement and positive relationships with communities. Rachel’s wealth of experience in translating complex jargon into creative, authentic and engaging campaigns will further strengthen our success in securing positive outcomes and driving sustainable change for our clients and communities.”

Rachel added: “Turley’s strategic communications team has delivered some impressive and influential work in recent years, securing political and community support for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects across the built environment.