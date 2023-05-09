News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
42 minutes ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
14 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
17 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
19 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
19 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police

Inflation driving retail sales growth but shopper budgets are still under pressure

​High inflation continued to support retailers in April but soaring prices meant shoppers bought fewer products during the month.

By Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor
Published 9th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

The latest BRC-KPMG monthly retail sales monitor reported that retail sales grew 5.1% in April, compared with a 0.3% decline in the same month last year.

However, the industry experts highlighted that although customers spent more, the volume of items bought by shoppers was lower as inflation continues to weigh on budgets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said UK inflation hit 10.1% in March, amid record food and drink inflation at 19.1%.

Shoppers in Belfast City CentreShoppers in Belfast City Centre
Shoppers in Belfast City Centre
Most Popular

The new data showed that retailers said food sales increased by 9.8% over the three months to April, driven by jumps in price, with sales volumes actually lower for the period.

Meanwhile, non-food stores saw a 1.2% sales increase over the three-month period to April, amid pressure on fashion retailers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: "While retail sales grew in April, overall inflation meant volumes were down for both food and non-food as customers continued to adjust spending habits.

"Clothing sales underperformed as the poor weather left customers thinking twice before decking out their summer wardrobe.

"Meanwhile, a boost to overseas tourism over Easter helped jewellery, watches and cosmetics."

Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, said: "Consumer demand has so far been fairly resilient to the twin drags of high inflation and high interest rates, but as government energy support comes to an end for many, savings start to dwindle and other household bills rise, it is likely that the next few months will continue to be challenging as the consumer tank empties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Much hinges on whether soaring food inflation can be brought under control enough to allow consumers to comfortably start spending again on non-essential items."

Related topics:InflationKPMGOffice for National Statistics