The creation of a joint venture by two Co. Tyrone businesswomen will aim to help futureproof the built environment, construction industry and the integrity of some of the most historic and prominent buildings and infrastructure projects in the digital age.

Digital Construction Live Ltd has been formed by Building Information Modelling (BIM) and digital construction consultant and expert, managing director of Origin7, Melanie Dawson and events expert, managing director of Weir Events, Sarah Weir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair created the Digital Construction Live Conference in 2019 as an opportunity to bring those who procure, design, construct or manage built assets together with the aim to focus on the future of digital construction and digital ways of working using BIM.

Melanie explained: “Historically, construction is one of the least digitised industries in the world and that’s were BIM and digital construction ways of working have a huge opportunity to change the status quo.

"When Brexit and lockdowns hit in 2020, the industry was hit with further price rises and uncertainty, restrictions on travel and attending sites and working from home – we relied on technology like never before, but many initially suffered because of a lack of knowledge and experience on how to use the tech that was available, and a lack of understanding on what would suit their ways of working. This is where a great appetite for BIM and digital construction and the need to learn and adapt quickly have really accelerated over the last few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: "More clients see the value in creation of a digital twin of their assets and accept they are no longer just buying a physical building or infrastructure outcome, they are buying a data set to help them manage that for the next 20+ years. Digitisation brings a transparency to projects that will help with scrutiny of anything from budgets to building conditions into the future, leading to cost savings, and to drive productivity and more sustainable practices and materials throughout the sector.”

“Sarah and I have implemented the Digital Construction Live Conference, which has been an impactful place of learning, networking and collaborating, in an effort to drive the digital construction industry forward, and our new business model follows that same path.”

Melanie Dawson and Sarah Weir have joined forces to create Digital Construction Live Ltd, a business that will help digitise the construction sector through a series of conferences, events and workshops. The Digital Construction Conference and Awards will take place June 15 and are now open for entries

While the Digital Construction Live Conference and Awards will take place again on Thursday, June 15, the duo have also designed one-day bootcamps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah explained: “Our first bootcamp event will take place on Tuesday, March 21 at Galgorm Resort, offering places for up to 100 participants to network, learn, and soak up all they can on the various processes and technologies available to them. We will have expert providers and panelists that will help break the process down and our guests to further understand what is available to them and why they should adopt them.”

The Digital Construction Awards return with two new categories: Excellence in Inclusion and Diversity and Excellence in Workplace Health and Wellbeing.

Sarah added: “Statistically the percentage of women in the construction industry is low and of those women, an even smaller number work on construction sites. This new category will applaud companies actively pursuing an inclusive workforce and bringing equilibrium to their staff. We also know that this industry has had a tough few years, and many have implemented safeguarding and wellbeing initiatives in an attempt to protect their employees from the very real detrimental effects these have had on their collective wellbeing.”

She concluded: “The Awards will celebrate an industry that has grown despite its challenges, those using innovation and tech to manage physical restrictions, as well as the providers and entrepreneurs who are aiding this movement. We look forward to welcoming everyone back on 15 June and welcome entries from companies across the UK and Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad