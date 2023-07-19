New innovative restaurant, The Underground Bistro, has opened on Belfast’s Lisburn Road, thanks to £100,000 fit out by local firm FT Building.

To date, the eatery has seen over 15 jobs created, and is a second venture for the entrepreneur behind the Lisburn Road’s popular Springsteens restaurant.

The new venue is an entirely different concept that provides customers with a beautiful and relaxing space featuring an eclectic mix of vintage furniture and design elements.

The Underground Bistro’s team of classically trained chefs have created an extensive menu, with innovative dishes that include ‘Cloud Cakes,’ a batch of matcha-scented, fluffy pancakes with cherry hibiscus syrup, chantilly cream and mixed berries.

Gary Smith, manager of The Underground Bistro, said: “Belfast has an excellent restaurant scene, and we are delighted to launch a brand-new addition to the Lisburn Road area.

“With The Underground Bistro, we have combined a first-class eating experience with a quirky aesthetic and calming ambience. Our classically trained chefs have created a menu with amazing flavours from around the world and we’re excited to welcome everyone to come along and try it.”

In operation for 25 years, Springsteens has built a reputation for combining freshly prepared food, with first class service. Similarly, The Underground Bistro will offer excellent service but with a menu that is fresh and different. Its food creation will be overseen by head chef, Leon Davis.

New Restaurant, The Underground Bistro, has opened on Belfast’s bustling Lisburn Road. The eatery, which launched following a £100,000 fit out by local firm FT Building, is set to bring a unique and exciting food offering to the area. To date, it has seen over fifteen jobs created. Pictured are restaurant manager Gary Smith with chef Leon Davis

Leon added: “We have assembled a top team of chefs who are bursting at the seams with talent and ideas. Their goal is to tantalise tastebuds with innovative dishes, whilst also producing the good old classics that we all know and love.”

Fusing old and new, The Underground Bistro’s décor was curated by Springsteens manager, Cassie Quinn, who sought inspiration from her global travels and love of food.

It features furniture that was sourced at local auctions and upcycled to create a truly unique atmosphere and a warm and inviting space that is perfect for any mood or occasion.

The Underground Bistro will be open between 9am and 6pm from Monday to Sunday for the remainder of July.