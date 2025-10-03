Innovator Maurice focused on premium nutrient-rich, grass-fed meat
Based at Lisnaskea, Kettyle, now part of Ireland’s ABP Foods, is a pioneer of ageing beef for deeper flavour and texture in unique salt moss chambers made from handcrafted seaweed salt bricks – bringing the Irish Sea to land for a richer and deeper flavour to the meat.
Respected internationally, Maurice Kettyle, who has an extensive background in agri-food from his upbringing on the family farm, founded the business in 2004.
Kettyle Irish Foods has won International Steak Challenge and UK Great Taste awards and other accolades for quality, taste and innovation. Among recent innovations is a unique marrow melt butter. An earlier and successful project was the creation of delicious Guinness burgers with the brewery.
The company now also supplies Tesco and other premium butchers, as well as hundreds of restaurants here and overseas, with quality Irish beef. It also works closely with M&S Food on the development of new meat products.
It has recently launched a marketing drive to grow sales further using social media channels.
“Our strength lies in the relationships we’ve built – not just with our customers, but with the 1000s of independent farmers who raise their animals with care, skill, and deep respect for tradition,” explains Maurice.
“From family farms with just two cattle to larger-scale operations across the Kerry Hills, Golden Vale and the drumlins of Fermanagh, each partner plays a vital role in helping us deliver nutrient-rich, grass-fed meat of exceptional quality.”
Grass-reared beef is regarded as being nutrient-rich, with health benefits including fewer calories, greater Omega 3, vitamins A, and B and other micronutrients.
“We know our farmers. We visit them. We support them, ensuring full DNA traceability, animal welfare, and sustainability through our Green Track standard. Together, we’re not just producing great food - we’re preserving a way of life rooted in heritage, responsibility, and pride,” says Maurice.