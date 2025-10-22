Hillsborough’s Graham Interior Fit-Out has successfully delivered a two-phase refurbishment project valued at £1.6 million for a global technology company at City Quays 2, Belfast.

Spanning three floors, the project has created a modern, branded workplace that aligns with the client’s global identity and forward-thinking ethos. The fit-out included a full interior transformation, integrating the client’s brand into the design and layout.

Phase 1 commenced in June and was handed over in July, with Phase 2 completed early Autumn 2025. The project builds on Graham’s extensive experience within the City Quays development and a strong working relationship with the landlord, which enabled a smooth and efficient delivery.

Michael O’Boyle, project manager at Graham Interior Fit-Out, explained: “We’re proud to have delivered a re-energised workplace that reflects our client’s vision.

"The success of this project is a testament to the collaborative approach between our team and the client’s project team. Delivered on time and within budget, the high-quality finishes and attention to detail across all three floors highlight the strength of our supply chain and the dedication of our onsite team. We look forward to continuing this positive working relationship.”

Ben Walpole, director at Q Two Consulting, added: “The Graham team were a delight to work with. We had a challenging programme and it was a monumental effort by everyone involved to get the project completed in time for our client.”

1 . Graham Hillsborough’s Graham Interior Fit-Out has successfully delivered a two-phase refurbishment project valued at £1.6 million for a global technology company at City Quays 2, Belfast Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Graham Hillsborough’s Graham Interior Fit-Out has successfully delivered a two-phase refurbishment project valued at £1.6 million for a global technology company at City Quays 2, Belfast Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Graham Hillsborough’s Graham Interior Fit-Out has successfully delivered a two-phase refurbishment project valued at £1.6 million for a global technology company at City Quays 2, Belfast Photo: u Photo Sales

4 . Graham Hillsborough’s Graham Interior Fit-Out has successfully delivered a two-phase refurbishment project valued at £1.6 million for a global technology company at City Quays 2, Belfast Photo: u Photo Sales