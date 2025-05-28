After more than five decades in the manufacturing industry, Bangor's David Watson (68) is stepping up to lead once again having been appointed chair of MTF ‘Making the Future’ network. He is pictured with his grandson, Thomas (seven)

After more than five decades in the manufacturing industry, David Watson is stepping up to lead once again.

The former managing director of Ryobi Aluminium Casting in Carrickfergus has been appointed chair of the MTF ‘Making the Future’ Network - a dynamic industry-led network championing the growth of advanced manufacturing and CleanTech in Mid and East Antrim.

MTF, which has evolved from the Manufacturing Task Force established in 2018, supports Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s vision of building a world-class, innovation-led manufacturing economy.

The re-branding of MTF to “Making the Future” reflects the transformation of the network from a timebound task force into an industry network focused on the future and is reflective of the broad range of innovative initiatives ongoing and planned over the next year.

With approximately 60 members, including 35 local companies and 25 public and private sector stakeholders, MTF is working to support companies in three strategic areas: skills, productivity and sustainability through CleanTech.

David brings unmatched experience and insight to the role.

A native of Bangor, his career began at 16 with an engineering apprenticeship, inspired by a school trip to a factory.

Over the years, he climbed up the ranks, driven by continuous learning, eventually earning a Master's degree through part-time study and leading Ryobi’s Carrickfergus plant through turbulent economic times.

“I signed up for an apprenticeship after a factory tour which really impressed me in my final year of school,” David said.

“Someone told me a good education is the best toolkit you’ll ever carry. That stuck with me and I just kept going.”

That combination of hands-on expertise and academic achievement shaped a leader well-versed in both the shop floor and the boardroom.

It’s also why David is so passionate about building career pathways that include apprenticeships, vocational training and graduate development.

“I think there’s a lot to be said for starting at 16 and learning from experienced people on the ground,” he said.

“But whether you’re an apprentice or a graduate, you’ve got to be willing to learn from those around you. That’s what builds successful individuals and companies.”

Under David’s leadership, Ryobi navigated the 2007/08 financial crisis by investing in skills and technology while expanding its customer base.

The company became a major supplier to the European automotive sector, with 80% of its output exported to Germany, France and the Czech Republic. It was a logistical and quality-driven challenge David met head-on.

“We were shipping components from Carrickfergus to European car manufacturers under a strict just-in-time model,” he explained.

“That means delivering perfect parts on schedule - not early, not late. It required precision and a relentless focus on quality.”

David retired officially in 2022 but remained as an advisor to Ryobi until December 2024. His return to a leadership role through MTF reflects both his enduring commitment to the sector and his personal motivation to give back.

Now 68, David’s decision to step away from full-time executive life was influenced by personal and family circumstances.

His grandson, Thomas (seven), was born with Down Syndrome and underwent open-heart surgery as an infant.

“One of the reasons I stepped back at 65 was to work with Thomas and help him reach his full potential,” David continued.

“Helping others reach their full potential is important to me and in my role as MTF Chair I want to encourage our businesses to give employment opportunities to those with disabilities or special educational needs.”

David, a former triathlete, still swims and cycles regularly, and along with his family has raised considerable funds for Down Syndrome charities and the Children’s Heartbeat Trust in appreciation for the invaluable support they provided.

His community focus aligns naturally with MTF’s goals: to strengthen local industry, foster innovation and support sustainable business practices.

David, who served on the group’s original steering committee while at Ryobi, sees a clear mandate in his new role.

He said: “My priority as Chair is to meet as many member companies as possible and listen. We don’t want to second-guess what their challenges are – we want to hear directly how we can support them.”

That support could come in many forms - from workforce development and technology adoption to peer collaboration and strategic planning.

The group is especially keen to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) adapt to changing market demands and to position themselves competitively at home and abroad.

Environmental responsibility and energy efficiency are also high on MTF’s agenda.

“European and international firms increasingly want to work only with companies that meet sustainability and net-zero targets,” David said.

“And with Northern Ireland’s high energy costs, anything we can do to reduce waste and improve efficiency gives our companies a competitive edge.”

David is a strong proponent of lean manufacturing, but he emphasises it’s not just about shop floor processes: “Lean is a mindset. It’s about eliminating waste across the whole organisation – from finance and HR to logistics. It’s about being open, agile and continuously improving.”

As MTF looks to the future, David believes Northern Ireland’s manufacturing heritage provides a solid foundation - but it must be built upon with urgency.

“Manufacturing and engineering are in our DNA, but we can’t sit on our laurels,” he added.

“Technology is moving fast and customers are becoming more discerning every year. We’ve got to embrace change and lead from the front. With that in mind, MTF is on the cusp of something exciting, enabled by Cluster Acceleration Programme funding from Invest NI.

“We will be seeking to expand the MTF network and working closer than ever before with other regional networks including MEGA from Mid Ulster and GEMX from the northwest region to look at the potential to establish an NI Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Cluster”.