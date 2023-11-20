TL Dallas on the Malone Road in Belfast has seen exponential growth throughout 2023 following a series of new client wins

An insurance broker in Northern Ireland that has seen exponential growth throughout 2023 following a series of new client wins has made a trio of appointments.

TL Dallas, which is an independent, family and employee-owned company based on the Malone Road in Belfast, provides commercial and personal insurance to clients from across the province.

As a result of the significant growth, the firm has appointed Sharon Gibson, George McKee and Robert Stanfield to further enhance client service levels. They each have more than 30 years industry experience.

Divisional director, Gary Proctor from TL Dallas, said: “Senior insurance broker, Sharon joined us from IMIA, having spent the majority of her career with Aviva, she is hugely experienced and a real asset to our team. George, who is also a Senior Insurance Broker, has extensive experience, having worked at several insurance brokers across Northern Ireland. Most recently he has administered the managed insurance services book for McConnell chartered surveyors.

“Robert has spent the last 23 years at Towergate Dawson Whyte, which included managing its Dungannon office. Robert, who is a seasoned account executive, will be further developing old and new client relationships and is a trusted and respected insurance professional. All three are welcome additions to our team.”TL Dallas was established in 1919 in Bradford and expanded into Northern Ireland in 2016.