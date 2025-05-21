From left, Coco Janssen, cabin crew; Harry de Groot, director, Ground Services & Cargo Operations, KLM Cityhopper; Katy Best, chief commercial officer, Belfast City Airport; Paul van der Zee, captain; Jerome Salemi, general manager for Air France-KLM in the UK & Ireland; Chantal Horst, cabin crew

With the introduction of a second daily flight since last October, the number of passengers flying with KLM from Belfast City Airport to Europe have doubled while bookings to long haul destinations have grown by 159 percent year on year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bookings to China have seen the biggest surge with an impressive 751 percent increase.

This latest data was unveiled as Belfast City Airport and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines celebrate a decade of partnership, marking 10 years of consecutive services between Belfast and Amsterdam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Northern Ireland continues to position itself as a hub for innovation, tourism, and international business, strategic air connectivity provided by both Belfast City Airport and airline partners such as KLM Royal Dutch Airlines remains essential to its long-term success.

Since the relaunch of the Belfast City to Amsterdam route in 2015, it has played a pivotal role in linking Northern Ireland to Europe and beyond. The extra daily flight has offered passengers even greater flexibility and connectivity.

Aside from Amsterdam, Germany, Denmark and Sweden are amongst the top visiting and visited European countries.

The top three long haul destinations include the US and South Africa, as well as China. Those same countries also generate the biggest volume of KLM bookings to Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Hall, chief executive at Belfast City Airport, said: “Since doubling the capacity on our service to Amsterdam in 2024, the growth in international travel through Belfast City Airport is an extraordinary reflection of wider global travel trends.

“It underscores a strong resurgence in international connectivity and demand, showcasing the importance of keeping Northern Ireland connected to the rest of the world, and we are proud to play a key role in making this global travel easier, faster, and more accessible for our community.

“KLM is a hugely valued partner, and we are pleased to celebrate this important milestone with them. As we look ahead, we are excited to continue working with KLM to support the region’s economic growth and global connectivity.”

Jerome Salemi, general manager of Air France-KLM in the UK & Ireland, said: “Celebrating 10 consecutive years of KLM flying from Belfast City Airport is a testament to our unwavering commitment to Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad