International bookings take off as City Airport celebrates KLM milestone
Bookings to China have seen the biggest surge with an impressive 751 percent increase.
This latest data was unveiled as Belfast City Airport and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines celebrate a decade of partnership, marking 10 years of consecutive services between Belfast and Amsterdam.
As Northern Ireland continues to position itself as a hub for innovation, tourism, and international business, strategic air connectivity provided by both Belfast City Airport and airline partners such as KLM Royal Dutch Airlines remains essential to its long-term success.
Since the relaunch of the Belfast City to Amsterdam route in 2015, it has played a pivotal role in linking Northern Ireland to Europe and beyond. The extra daily flight has offered passengers even greater flexibility and connectivity.
Aside from Amsterdam, Germany, Denmark and Sweden are amongst the top visiting and visited European countries.
The top three long haul destinations include the US and South Africa, as well as China. Those same countries also generate the biggest volume of KLM bookings to Belfast.
Matthew Hall, chief executive at Belfast City Airport, said: “Since doubling the capacity on our service to Amsterdam in 2024, the growth in international travel through Belfast City Airport is an extraordinary reflection of wider global travel trends.
“It underscores a strong resurgence in international connectivity and demand, showcasing the importance of keeping Northern Ireland connected to the rest of the world, and we are proud to play a key role in making this global travel easier, faster, and more accessible for our community.
“KLM is a hugely valued partner, and we are pleased to celebrate this important milestone with them. As we look ahead, we are excited to continue working with KLM to support the region’s economic growth and global connectivity.”
Jerome Salemi, general manager of Air France-KLM in the UK & Ireland, said: “Celebrating 10 consecutive years of KLM flying from Belfast City Airport is a testament to our unwavering commitment to Northern Ireland.
"With the introduction of the second daily flight last year, we are proud to be offering even more options for our passengers to connect to over 160 worldwide destinations via our hub in Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. We look forward to continuing our journey and serving the Belfast community and the rest of Northern Ireland for many more years to come.”