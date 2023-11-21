Celebrating 50 years, Eakin Healthcare to establish an ostomy centre of excellence at its International headquarters in Comber, Co. Down

Celebrating 50 years, Eakin Healthcare is a family-owned business which manufactures and supplies medical devices for ostomy, wound, respiratory and surgical needs.

Padraic Dempsey, chief executive officer of Eakin Healthcare, said the centre will support its work to develop “life enhancing products which will support people who have had stoma surgery globally”.

He continued: “The patient has always been at the heart of everything we do.

Eakin Healthcare has announced an investment of £19 million in research and development to establish an ostomy centre of excellence at its international headquarters in Comber, Co. Down. Pictured are Dr. Martin Crawford, director of development, Eakin Healthcare, Dr. Vicky Kell, director of innovation, research and development, Invest Northern Ireland, Padraic Dempsey, CEO, Eakin Healthcare and Mary McAllister, finance director group accounting, Eakin Healthcare

"As we have an aging population with more chronic conditions, our purpose continues to be ensuring that we help people to live as normal a life as possible.

“Our new centre of excellence will support us to achieve this by developing life enhancing products which will support people who have had stoma surgery globally to lead a life with confidence and dignity for many years to come.

"We are extremely grateful to Invest NI for its partnership and support.”

​Eakin Healthcare’s products are available in over 60 countries, and it has employees spanning across nine countries including France, Germany, the Netherlands and Japan.

Dr. Martin Crockard, director of development at Eakin Healthcare, explained: “An important aspect of the ostomy centre of excellence is collaboration with our excellent local universities and further education colleges, the regional City Deal initiatives and Northern Ireland’s renowned small to medium businesses, particularly in engineering and support services.

“These links will increase Eakin’s knowledge base, driving innovation and agility to provide competitive advantage while, crucially, supporting Eakin’s desire to create products that meet the complex needs of our customers across the world.”

Supported by Invest Northern Ireland, the investment in research and development will enable Eakin Healthcare to add pilot lines including skin friendly medical adhesives and the creation of the next generation of ostomy pouches.

Dr Vicky Kell, director of innovation, research and development at Invest Northern Ireland, added: “Today’s announcement secures the future of Eakin as a homegrown pioneer in ostomy healthcare, while simultaneously enhancing Northern Ireland’s reputation as a global centre of innovation in engineering and healthcare.

"It’s also great to see this investment supporting the creation of up to 16 new roles within the company’s R&D, operation and commercial teams at its Comber facility.

“The economic benefits of R&D within key growth sectors such as advanced manufacturing and life and health sciences are recognised within the Department for the Economy’s 10x Vision.

"As we seek to grow our local economy, investments such as this are vital.”