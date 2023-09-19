Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The conference on Wednesday, September 27 at the Printworks Event and Exhibition Centre, Dublin Castle will promote the emerging cross-border trade prospects for businesses and display the latest free support available to help businesses navigate the post-Brexit trading environment.

Business leaders and trade experts including Dr Vincent Power SC, widely recognised as Ireland’s most experienced EU competition lawyer, will share their insights at the event, hosted by former RTÉ journalist Tommie Gorman. A number of business leaders including Exact Group Northern Ireland’s director of operations, Ronan Callan, will share their experiences in achieving successful cross-border employment and trade.

Businesses will also hear about how InterTradeIreland can support firms to avail of new and emerging cross-border export opportunities. The conference will launch InterTradeIreland’s new Cross-Border Trade Hub, a digital ‘one stop shop’ that guides companies through the changes to cross-border trading conditions under the Windsor Framework.

Businesses can access specialist technical support regarding trade matters at no cost, saving them time and money. On the day, attendees can meet one-to-one with specialist business mentors to receive free advice on areas including regulation, employment, customs and VAT.

InterTradeIreland’s CEO Margaret Hearty, said: “Cross-border trade is booming, reaching an estimated all time high of around €12bn in 2022. It is important for all businesses to fully understand the practical implications of the new trading arrangements and how they can strategically and efficiently access the cross-border market.

“The Cross-Border Trade Hub is therefore a crucial resource for businesses. It is an independent, impartial and trusted online support through which they can keep informed of current trade matters and access specialist technical advice. The conference will bring our range of specialist teams and advisors together to help businesses in a very practical and supportive way. It is an unmissable opportunity to gain a more in-depth understanding of trade matters and to obtain professional specialist advice and I would encourage businesses to join us at the conference on 27th September.

“We are delighted to have secured such a strong panel of speakers who will share insights on the export opportunities for businesses, how you can best navigate cross-border trade matters and how export can ultimately contribute to greater business resilience.”

Among the expert speakers at the conference is Dr Loretta O’Sullivan, chief economist at EY Ireland: “I am delighted to join InterTradeIreland at this important conference, as we explore the global trading environment, the implications of the Windsor Framework, and how businesses can adapt to changing market conditions.