Invest Northern Ireland has offered over £4m of financial support to businesses in the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

78 businesses were offered support by Invest NI between April 2024 and March 2025, with the investments by local businesses creating 199 new jobs in Causeway Coast and Glens in sectors including advanced manufacturing and engineering, life & health sciences, agri-food, and financial and professional services.

Des Gartland, North Western Regional Manager at Invest NI, said: “Regional balance is one of our strategic priorities and we want to see businesses of all sizes prosper. We are working closely with stakeholders such as Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, Causeway Chamber, our further education providers and local enterprise agencies to grow the economy in this area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basalt Distillery in Bushmills is one business investing to grow its exports and increase its production capacity.

Pictured (L-R) are Des Gartland, North Western Regional Manager, Invest NI and James Richardson, Director, Basalt Distillery. CREDIT INVEST NI

Martha Garbe, Director, said: "Invest NI has supported us to develop our award-winning gin and vodka, grow our sales and create three new jobs including a lead distiller.

"We’ve worked with Invest NI’s team in Canada who have recently assisted us to secure a new distributor agreement for our products. We’re also growing sales locally, in Great Britian and Republic of Ireland through partnering with retailers.”

Invest NI is also working with Coleraine based luxury fashion brand Hope Macaulay, whose knitwear has been worn by celebrities including Jennifer Hudson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder Hope said: “Hope Macaulay has grown and grown since I started the business in 2020, and Invest NI has supported our journey, helping me to develop and trademark the brand.

“Its support also enabled funding for key management roles, such as operations and marketing, which has been vital to the growth of my business. The supply chain programme gave us expert guidance to help streamline our processes, and the research and development will play an important part in the development of our local Irish yarn.”