The Department for the Economy has today published an Action Plan in response to the Independent Review of Invest Northern Ireland. Since publication of the Review, teams from Invest NI and the Department have worked together to fully understand the issues highlighted by the Review, develop solutions and take feedback, culminating in the creation of a comprehensive Action Plan for change

The new interim chair of Invest Northern Ireland has said the organisation’s response to a critical independent review will ’pivot’ from supporting job creation to raising the ‘overall level of productivity’ in the Northern Ireland economy.

The statement comes after the Department for the Economy today published an Action Plan in response to the Independent Review of Invest Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since publication of the Review, teams from Invest NI and the Department have worked together to fully understand the issues highlighted by the Review, develop solutions and take feedback, culminating in the creation of a comprehensive Action Plan for change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on behalf of the Board, Colm McKenna, Interim Chair, Invest NI, said: “The Action Plan published today is ambitious, transformative and measurable. It is a clear commitment for change by Invest NI and the Department for the Economy which will require changes to our leadership, structure, operations, culture, and strategy.

“Developing this Action Plan has been a true partnership effort by both organisations; and has involved over 300 of our staff. Delivering it will require the same collaborative approach, along with transparency and openness on our progress.

“We do not underestimate the scale of challenge ahead to ensure we fulfil everything we have committed to. We have made good progress in the eight months since publication of the Review and have taken immediate action in several areas while we also carried out the detailed scoping work on the more challenging recommendations.

The new interim chair of Invest Northern Ireland has said the organisation’s response to a critical independent review will ’pivot’ from supporting job creation to raising the ‘overall level of productivity’ in the Northern Ireland economy. The statement comes after the Department for the Economy today published an Action Plan in response to the Independent Review of Invest Northern Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Previously, the targets set were heavily focused on job creation. Going forward our focus will pivot from an emphasis on supporting job creation to delivery of 10x and City & Growth Deals and to raise the overall level of productivity in our economy. This includes a commitment to strengthening our regional impact, creating higher value jobs and to ensuring Invest NI is equipped to deliver the Department’s 10x policy priorities of innovation, sustainability and inclusivity.