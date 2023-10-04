News you can trust since 1737
Invest NI's new Action Plan will ‘pivot' from job creation to raising productivity in Northern Ireland says interim chair

‘The Review called for a reset, refocus and repositioning of Invest NI. We believe that this Action Plan addresses each of these’
By Claire Cartmill
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:43 BST
The Department for the Economy has today published an Action Plan in response to the Independent Review of Invest Northern Ireland. Since publication of the Review, teams from Invest NI and the Department have worked together to fully understand the issues highlighted by the Review, develop solutions and take feedback, culminating in the creation of a comprehensive Action Plan for change
The Department for the Economy has today published an Action Plan in response to the Independent Review of Invest Northern Ireland. Since publication of the Review, teams from Invest NI and the Department have worked together to fully understand the issues highlighted by the Review, develop solutions and take feedback, culminating in the creation of a comprehensive Action Plan for change

The new interim chair of Invest Northern Ireland has said the organisation’s response to a critical independent review will ’pivot’ from supporting job creation to raising the ‘overall level of productivity’ in the Northern Ireland economy.

The statement comes after the Department for the Economy today published an Action Plan in response to the Independent Review of Invest Northern Ireland.

Since publication of the Review, teams from Invest NI and the Department have worked together to fully understand the issues highlighted by the Review, develop solutions and take feedback, culminating in the creation of a comprehensive Action Plan for change.

Speaking on behalf of the Board, Colm McKenna, Interim Chair, Invest NI, said: “The Action Plan published today is ambitious, transformative and measurable. It is a clear commitment for change by Invest NI and the Department for the Economy which will require changes to our leadership, structure, operations, culture, and strategy.

“Developing this Action Plan has been a true partnership effort by both organisations; and has involved over 300 of our staff. Delivering it will require the same collaborative approach, along with transparency and openness on our progress.

“We do not underestimate the scale of challenge ahead to ensure we fulfil everything we have committed to. We have made good progress in the eight months since publication of the Review and have taken immediate action in several areas while we also carried out the detailed scoping work on the more challenging recommendations.

The new interim chair of Invest Northern Ireland has said the organisation's response to a critical independent review will 'pivot' from supporting job creation to raising the 'overall level of productivity' in the Northern Ireland economy. The statement comes after the Department for the Economy today published an Action Plan in response to the Independent Review of Invest Northern Ireland
The new interim chair of Invest Northern Ireland has said the organisation’s response to a critical independent review will ’pivot’ from supporting job creation to raising the ‘overall level of productivity’ in the Northern Ireland economy. The statement comes after the Department for the Economy today published an Action Plan in response to the Independent Review of Invest Northern Ireland
“Previously, the targets set were heavily focused on job creation. Going forward our focus will pivot from an emphasis on supporting job creation to delivery of 10x and City & Growth Deals and to raise the overall level of productivity in our economy. This includes a commitment to strengthening our regional impact, creating higher value jobs and to ensuring Invest NI is equipped to deliver the Department’s 10x policy priorities of innovation, sustainability and inclusivity.

“The Review called for a reset, refocus and repositioning of Invest NI. We believe that this Action Plan addresses each of these and whilst a huge amount of work has gone in to getting us to this point, the hard work starts now to bring this Action Plan to life and to ensure we collectively deliver a high-performing Northern Ireland economy.”

