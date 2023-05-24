Invest Northern Ireland has expanded its global network with a new presence in Milan, Italy.

The office based in the British Consulate in Milan, will be led by Invest NI’s new regional trade manager, Alex Mason, and has been made possible via New Deal for Northern Ireland funding from the Northern Ireland Office.

Speaking from Milan, Steve Harper, Invest NI’s executive director of international business, said: “Our new presence in Milan will support the growth of our economy by attracting new FDI and assisting Northern Ireland companies to access opportunities in the Italian market and ultimately grow their exports here.

“The Windsor Framework gives Northern Ireland a unique position as the only region with access to both the UK home market and the EU single market. This market access for goods to the EU single market makes it easier for Italian companies to buy goods from Northern Ireland, therefore providing us with significant opportunities to develop and increase our exports to the EU.”

To mark its latest expansion, Invest NI is hosting a trade mission in Milan with eight of Northern Ireland’s finest distilleries. The Northern Ireland Spirits Showcase Event is enabling the eight companies to showcase their products including whiskey, rum, gin and poitín to Italian buyers and distributers.

Steve continued: “I am immensely proud of the world-class capabilities that Northern Ireland already offers the world. I am confident there are opportunities here for Northern Ireland companies and my visit this week is to strengthen and build relationships to support companies, like the eight we have in the market today, to do business here.

“Our new regional trade manager, Alex Mason, is already providing the right advice and guidance to these companies which we hope will lead to Italian success. As well as building a strong network of stakeholders and partners to benefit trade development, Alex will also work to identify potential investors in the region.”

The Milan office is part of a broader international expansion for Invest NI.

