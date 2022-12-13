Investec Wealth & Investment will be taking floorspace there to create a new headquarters for its Belfast team.

City Quays 3 is Northern Ireland’s largest Grade A office development includes commercial offices, retail and multi-storey car parking, as well as the AC by Marriott Hotel.

The 16-storey, 250,000 sq. ft highly sustainable building has capacity to house up to 1,800 workers and with tenants confirmed, fitout works are now underway, with occupation scheduled for early 2023.

Wealth management business Investec Wealth & Investment is publicly traded in London and Johannesburg and has more than 8,000 employees across the UK, South Africa, and other global offices.

The team based in Belfast has a wide-ranging skillset and extensive experience in financial planning and investment management.

Belfast Harbour expects to confirm further tenants in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting the confidence global businesses and blue-chip employers have in Belfast as a business destination.

Leigh Yeaman, Investec Wealth & Investment’s divisional director of Northern Ireland & Scotland, said: “We have increased the team of people we have looking after clients in Belfast and throughout Northern Ireland due to the continued demand for our wealth management services.

"We are delighted to take floorspace in City Quays 3 based in the historical heart of Belfast, which provides the perfect premises for us to continue to grow our business. Aside from it being the ideal location, we were drawn to the premises because the sustainable building aligns with our own ethos of living in society not off it, and we are excited to officially take up residence there early next year.”

Joe O’Neill, chief executive of Belfast Harbour, added: “We are really pleased to be able to announce Investec Wealth & Investment as tenants of City Quays 3. The arrival of this well-known company demonstrates clear confidence in both the City Quays offering and in Belfast as a city to invest in. The letting also demonstrates that prime office developments like City Quays help to attract investment and support the growth of our local economy. Investment in this project and others on the Harbour Estate will ensure that Belfast Harbour continues to be a key economic hub for the region.”

