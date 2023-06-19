Armagh-based AIC Group Limited, specialists in thermal treatment and waste to energy systems, has secured a prestigious contract with NHS England following an investment in research and development.

The contract will see AIC Group Limited install a waste to energy plant from its EcoTech line of products at a London hospital. The plant will treat medical waste at a rate of one tonne per hour and deliver steam to the hospital for use in its localised district heating system.

Conor Donnelly, technical sales director in AIC Group Limited, said: “Our continued investment in developing our range of bespoke thermal treatment and waste to energy systems has opened doors for us as a company throughout the UK, Ireland and further afield. We see significant opportunities in the US and are also pushing into the South American, African and Asian markets.”

Assisted by a grant from Invest Northern Ireland, the company has invested significantly in developing its EcoTech product range, a selection of bespoke waste to energy systems, enabling its customers to transform waste products into usable heat and electrical energy and reduce their carbon footprint.

Conor continued: “We’ve rapidly expanded our product range from small stand-alone solutions treating agricultural waste to advanced high-capacity systems to meet the needs of the hazardous waste disposal and sustainable energy markets. Our ability to design, manufacture, install and maintain these bespoke solutions for our customers has been a key selling point for us. As a result of our continuing success and with ongoing reinvestment within the company, we are now taking on a further six employees in both office and factory floor positions, to ensure that we can meet the growth in demand for the product range.”

Invest NI has offered AIC Group Limited support to develop the EcoTech range of thermal treatment and waste to energy systems, marketing assistance and support to create six new jobs, which will grow its team to 16.

Dr Vicky Kell, Invest NI’s director of research & development, explained: “AIC Group Limited has built its success on continued innovation. It recognised and quickly responded to opportunities stemming from increasing energy and waste disposal costs and the demand for a circular and sustainable green economy.

“Invest NI has supported the company in a number of ways since it was set up in 2016 from trade advice and guidance to support with marketing. It has also benefitted from our Technical Development Incentive, which helps companies with product development, process improvement and protecting intellectual property.

“Advanced manufacturing and engineering is a priority cluster identified by the Department for the Economy in its 10X Vision as it is an area where Northern Ireland has the potential to be a global leader. Companies like AIC Group Limited, with a strong focus on innovation, are helping to strengthen and grow this cluster.”

In recognition of AIC Group Limited’s commitment to innovation, Innovate NI has awarded the company a Gold Level Innovator Certificate.

Invest NI is committed to driving innovation in Northern Ireland and is a proud partner of Innovate NI, a Department for the Economy programme, helping local businesses innovate successfully.

