John Sisk & Son acquires Farrans Construction and all 625 employees from CRH, with both brands to continue operating independently following the undisclosed transaction

Dublin construction giant John Sisk & Son (Sisk) has completed its acquisition of Farrans, a Northern Ireland building and civil engineering contractor employing more than 600 people.

The move follows the completion of all legal and regulatory requirements, including approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) last month.

As announced in September, Sisk reached an agreement to acquire Farrans, which delivers “world-class” projects across core sectors such as aviation, water and renewable energy in Ireland and the UK.

The Farrans business will continue to trade under its own brand, and all project operations will continue as normal. The consideration will not be disclosed.

Sisk is Ireland’s largest construction and civil engineering company, operating across Ireland, the UK and Europe.

The coming together of these two successful contracting businesses will unlock new opportunities for delivering major infrastructure projects across the UK and Ireland.

Speaking in September Paul Brown, CEO of Sisk said: “The acquisition of Farrans represents an excellent opportunity for Sisk to broaden its sectoral reach across the UK and Ireland.

"Their strong reputation and track record in delivering complex infrastructure projects aligns well with our strategic growth ambitions. This acquisition creates significant opportunity to capitalise on the growing aviation, energy, water and utility sector markets, leveraging the combined capability and highly skilled workforce.”

Dominic Lavery, Farrans managing director added: “This is a positive development for Farrans, and we believe that Sisk is the right strategic fit for our business as we look to the future.

"We’re pleased that Farrans' people, culture, and brand will be retained, and we look forward to working together to deliver for our clients across the UK and Ireland.”