Ireland’s leading tech conference BelTech to bring hundreds of technologists to Belfast

Leading technology conference BelTech will return on April 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event is renowned for bringing together leading lights in the Irish tech industry, and globally, as well as inspiring a new wave of young technologists with its BelTech EDU day, which has already sold out.

Curated by Kainos in partnership with Allstate, BelTech is supported by leading technology companies, including Options, Unosquare, Aflac Northern Ireland, and Rakuten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s event features an impressive lineup of speakers from Amazon Web Services, MIT, Monzo Bank, and more.

Photo Caption: (L-R): Catherine McCourt, Director, Head of Automation & Workflow Engineering, Aflac Northern Ireland; Stephen McKeown, Vice President & Managing Director, Allstate; Fergal Downey, Executive Officer, VP of Engineering, Rakuten Blockchain Lab; Síona O’Reilly, Solution Architect, Kainos; Colleen Murray, Director of Marketing, Options IT

This year the conference will take place at Titanic Belfast and will feature a packed schedule of keynote speeches, expert-led sessions, and networking opportunities designed to inform attendees and help them grow their own network.

US based Ryan Keenan, Director of the Learning Experience Lab at DeepLearning. AI, will headline the event with a keynote focusing on artificial intelligence and the future of education. BelTech 2025 offers delegates the opportunity to hear from the industry’s leading experts and network with a highly influential audience.

The event is aimed at both experienced professionals in the tech sector as well as budding new talent.

This year, key themes will include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Software Development: Exploring the art and science of crafting robust software solutions. From foundational programming languages and frameworks, to advanced design patterns and architectural techniques, this track will offer insights into building scalable, efficient, and maintainable applications.

AI - Impact on Engineering: The AI track will explore the practical applications of both generative AI and narrow AI within the software industry. Topics include automated code generation, intelligent debugging and testing, and enhancing creativity in software development. Critical security considerations surrounding AI integration, such as safeguarding against vulnerabilities, ensuring data privacy, and addressing ethical and regulatory challenges will also feature.

What’s Next?: This track focuses on the evolving developer landscape, particularly with the introduction of Generative AI assistants. Discussions will explore how developers are using these tools to reduce friction and navigate disruptive changes. Students from Immersive Software Engineering at the University of Limerick will be offering unique insights into what the next generation sees as future trends in software engineering.

On Friday April 11, BelTech EDU will host 400 post-primary school children and teachers, featuring a mix of engaging technology demonstrations and conversational sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conference is an opportunity for students to discover the power of technology and experiment with the cutting-edge tools and technologies that are shaping the future. They will also gain insights from leading industry experts and exciting guest speakers.

BelTech 2025 aims to extend its reach, welcoming a broader spectrum of the tech community, from seasoned professionals to aspiring innovators.

The event promises to be a cornerstone for knowledge exchange, professional development, and community building.

Speaking at the launch Síona O’Reilly, Solution Architect, Kainos said: “BelTech is an invaluable opportunity to engage with the brightest minds in our industry. It's more than just a conference - it's a day to connect, learn, and grow alongside a vibrant tech community. The insights from leading experts spark innovation and inspire us to push the boundaries of what’s possible. The knowledge shared and the relationships built here are the foundation of our continued success in solving complex challenges and shaping the future of technology.” Stephen McKeown, Vice President & Managing Director, Allstate said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to be partnering with BelTech again in 2025. The software industry has changed beyond all recognition over the last few years. Allstate’s European digital centre of excellence, headquartered in Belfast, has been on the leading edge of that change and it has been the depth of talent and innovation in the region that has allowed us to do that. BelTech showcases what we can do when we harness culture, talent and world class skills. We are proud to support the conference, see cutting edge technology and share our journey of how we are delivering innovative digital products to millions of customers faster than ever before.”

Catherine McCourt, Director, Head of Automation & Workflow Engineering, Aflac Northern Ireland said:

"Aflac Northern Ireland are delighted to sponsor BelTech, a key event that brings together local and global tech companies to share their experiences and insights. This conference is a fantastic opportunity to engage with industry leaders, support innovation, and inspire the next generation of technologists. We look forward to being part of the conversations shaping the future of tech."