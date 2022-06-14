The accountancy membership body claimed the current Protocol rules are clear in most aspects and therefore “better than the uncertain alternatives proposed, many of which would depend on the future decisions of British ministers”.
It also claims that businesses “deserve clearly defined and thought through processes to import and export goods” and that the VAT proposals in the bill “would harm North-South trade”.
It added: “From a business perspective the UK Government’s publication of its Bill to amend the Northern Ireland Protocol is a reminder that the current rules, however imperfect, are better than the uncertain alternative that is being proposed.”