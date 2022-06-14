The NI Protocol has imposed a trade border down the Irish Sea and has no support among elected unionists

The accountancy membership body claimed the current Protocol rules are clear in most aspects and therefore “better than the uncertain alternatives proposed, many of which would depend on the future decisions of British ministers”.

It also claims that businesses “deserve clearly defined and thought through processes to import and export goods” and that the VAT proposals in the bill “would harm North-South trade”.