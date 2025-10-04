After 28 years at the heart of the town, Dream House will close sparking an outpouring of support and sorrow from the local community

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular north coast eatery is saying goodbye this weekend after nearly three decades of service.

The Dream House Chinese Restaurant, located at The Diamond in Portstewart, will close its doors for the final time this Sunday (October 5), after 28 years of serving the local community and visitors alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a heartfelt message, the Dream House team shared the news with their loyal customers: “We regret to inform your that Dream House will be closing its doors for the final time on Sunday 5th October, 2025 due to an expiring lease, which, despite our wishes, we are unable to renew.

"We want to extend our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and patronage over the past 28 years.

"It has been an honour and a pleasure to serve and be part of the Portstewart community for so long, and we are truly saddened that our journey must conclude under these circumstances.

"Thanks you again for everything, we will miss you all dearly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a heartfelt message, the Dream House team shared the news with their loyal customers

Since opening in 1997, Dream House has been a firm favourite with locals and visitors alike, known for its traditional Chinese cuisine and warm hospitality.

News of the closure has already sparked an outpouring of support and nostalgia from long-time patrons on social media, many of whom say it marks the end of an era for the seaside town.

Katy said: “Best Chinese takeaway in north coast! Sad to see you go”

Fiona agreed: “So gutted to hear this. You really will be missed. I truly hope this is not the end for you. Thank you for many years of spectacular food and never a wrong order. Wishing you all the best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dream House Chinese Restaurant, located at The Diamond in Portstewart, will serve its final customers on Sunday, October 5