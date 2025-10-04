'It has been an honour and a pleasure to serve': Portstewart favourite will serve its final meals this Sunday as its lease comes to an end
A popular north coast eatery is saying goodbye this weekend after nearly three decades of service.
The Dream House Chinese Restaurant, located at The Diamond in Portstewart, will close its doors for the final time this Sunday (October 5), after 28 years of serving the local community and visitors alike.
In a heartfelt message, the Dream House team shared the news with their loyal customers: “We regret to inform your that Dream House will be closing its doors for the final time on Sunday 5th October, 2025 due to an expiring lease, which, despite our wishes, we are unable to renew.
"We want to extend our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and patronage over the past 28 years.
"It has been an honour and a pleasure to serve and be part of the Portstewart community for so long, and we are truly saddened that our journey must conclude under these circumstances.
"Thanks you again for everything, we will miss you all dearly.”
Since opening in 1997, Dream House has been a firm favourite with locals and visitors alike, known for its traditional Chinese cuisine and warm hospitality.
News of the closure has already sparked an outpouring of support and nostalgia from long-time patrons on social media, many of whom say it marks the end of an era for the seaside town.
Katy said: “Best Chinese takeaway in north coast! Sad to see you go”
Fiona agreed: “So gutted to hear this. You really will be missed. I truly hope this is not the end for you. Thank you for many years of spectacular food and never a wrong order. Wishing you all the best.”
Julie added: “Awe, I’m soo sad! Friday nights will never be the same! We will miss you, soo much! Thanks for these past 28 years. Loads of luck and blessings for the future, you will never be replaced!”